Salamander — a functional private software for Rust combining flexible combat capabilities and advanced environmental control. The solution is suitable for active PvP, confident raiding, and resource farming. It includes two types of aimbot: Silent Aimbot for hidden hits without camera movement and a standard vector mode with adjustable smoothness. Bone selection, FOV settings, aim zone display, custom crosshair, as well as recoil and spread control for more accurate shooting are available. ESP covers players, bots, and sleepers: boxes, skeletons, names, distance, weapons in hand. World ESP displays resources, animals, vehicles, airdrops, crates, corpses, traps, and structures. Everything can be flexibly filtered to match your playstyle. Additional features include radar, Debug Camera, Fast Loot, Omni Sprint, Zoom, Remove Layers, lighting adjustments, and Stream Proof protection. Salamander — a universal solution for complete control of the situation in Rust.