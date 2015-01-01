Salamander Software for Rust
Information about cheat
Salamander — a functional private software for Rust combining flexible combat capabilities and advanced environmental control. The solution is suitable for active PvP, confident raiding, and resource farming. It includes two types of aimbot: Silent Aimbot for hidden hits without camera movement and a standard vector mode with adjustable smoothness. Bone selection, FOV settings, aim zone display, custom crosshair, as well as recoil and spread control for more accurate shooting are available. ESP covers players, bots, and sleepers: boxes, skeletons, names, distance, weapons in hand. World ESP displays resources, animals, vehicles, airdrops, crates, corpses, traps, and structures. Everything can be flexibly filtered to match your playstyle. Additional features include radar, Debug Camera, Fast Loot, Omni Sprint, Zoom, Remove Layers, lighting adjustments, and Stream Proof protection. Salamander — a universal solution for complete control of the situation in Rust.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10 (21H2, 22H2), Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2, 25H2. 26H1)
- Processor: AMD & Intel
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam
Aimbot
- Silent Aimbot – enables a hidden aimbot without visible camera movement
- Standart Aimbot – enables vector (natural) aimbot mode
- Aim Key – the aimbot activation key (silent/vector)
- Silent Line – displays a line to the current silent aim target
- FOV – adjusts the target acquisition radius
- FOV Show – enables FOV circle display
- Smoothing – adjusts aim smoothing (vector aim)
- Crosshair – displays a custom crosshair in the center of the screen
- Bones – selects the body part to aim at
- No Recoil – disables weapon recoil
- Value X/Y – adjusts recoil compensation horizontally and vertically
- Spread % – adjusts weapon spread level
Players & Bots ESP
- Box – enables 2D boxes around players
- Box Type – selects box type (full or outline)
- Show Teammates – displays teammates
- Skeleton – enables skeleton ESP
- Player Name – shows player names
- Distance – displays distance to the player
- Weapons – shows the weapon in the player's hands
- Scientist/Bots – displays scientists and bots
- Sleepers – displays sleeping players
World ESP
- Useful Important – enables important objects display
- Mineral Nature – enables natural resource display
- Supply Drop – shows dropped airdrops
- Corpse/Backpack – shows corpses and backpacks
- Elite Crate – shows elite crates
- Military Crate – shows military crates
- Normal Crate – shows normal crates
- Chinook Crate – shows Chinook crates
- Loot Barrel – shows loot barrels
- Tool Box – shows toolboxes
- All Prefabs – shows all prefabs
- Food/Vegetables – shows food and vegetables
- World Transport – shows transport
- Hemp – shows hemp
- Stone Ore – shows stone ore
- Sulfur Ore – shows sulfur ore
- Metal Ore – shows metal ore
- Stone – shows stone
- Sulfur – shows sulfur
- Metal – shows metal
- Wood – shows wood
- All Animals – shows all animals
- Trap Tricky – shows traps
- House Items – shows construction items
Exploits
- Omni Sprint – allows sprinting with weapons at maximum speed
- Fast Loot Item – speeds up item looting
- Spider – allows climbing surfaces without ladders
- Admin Flag – enables server admin flag
- Super Melee – increases melee weapon range
- No Animation Weapon – disables weapon animations
- Player Camera Fov – changes player camera field of view
- Fov Size – adjusts FOV value
- Zoom Camera – enables camera zoom mode
- Zoom Distance – adjusts zoom distance
- Fast Composite Bow – speeds up composite bow shooting
- 100% Eoka – removes misfire chance for Eoka
- Player Inventory Info – displays player inventory information
- Remove Layers – disables environment object layers
- Remove Constructions – hides constructions
- Remove Water – disables water rendering
- Remove Terrain – disables terrain rendering
Other Salamander Rust Features
- Debug Camera – enables debug camera mode
- Reload Indicator – displays reload indicator
- Radar – separate window displaying players/bots on radar
- Stream Proof – hides cheat visuals from recordings and streams
- Tod Sky – changes sky and lighting
- Stars Sky – displays stars in the sky
- Bright Ambient – increases overall environment brightness
- Day Times – adjusts time of day
- Binds – the ability to assign hotkeys to activate certain features
Ty for review 🤗
Leave review
Similar Products
Rust Memez Internal
- Two types of aimbot: Memory and Silent Aim with flexible settings
- Detailed ESP: players, NPCs, resources, containers, and world objects
- Large set of Misc Features: FlyHack, Debug Camera, Silent Walk, and more
Evicted Rust Script
- Safe script for Rust to suppress recoil
- Customizable recoil, auto-detect of weapons and modules in hands
- Fish Bot, Silent Walk, and many other features
Bleak Rust
- Two types of Aimbot: Silent Aim & Vector Aim
- Advanced Visuals and Chams WH, Loot ESP with flexible filters
- A large number of exploits and cheap price
Unnamed Full Rust
- Two types of aimbot: Vector and Silent
- Simple and informative ESP + WH in the form of Chams
- Configurable recoil control, custom crosshair, StreamProof and other features