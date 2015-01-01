Information about cheat

Vengeance — a powerful and flexible private software for Fortnite, designed for confident performance in ranked and public matches. The solution combines an accurate aimbot and informative ESP, allowing full control over every fight. The aimbot works on key hold and supports bone selection (head, neck, body, or random), FOV adjustment, and smoothness tuning. A visible check is available, making the aim appear more natural. The aim zone can be displayed as a circle or rectangle, and the built-in crosshair helps maintain better screen center control. Players ESP provides extended information about opponents: boxes, nicknames, distance, skeleton, health, weapon in hand, kill count, rank, and even platform. Visible Check highlights visible and hidden targets, while snaplines make tracking easier in dynamic fights. Additionally, there is flexible ESP color customization, SpeedHack for adjusting movement speed, and a config system with saving and loading options. Vengeance — a balanced mix of functionality, convenience, and control in Fortnite.