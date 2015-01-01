Vengeance Software for Fortnite
Information about cheat
Vengeance — a powerful and flexible private software for Fortnite, designed for confident performance in ranked and public matches. The solution combines an accurate aimbot and informative ESP, allowing full control over every fight. The aimbot works on key hold and supports bone selection (head, neck, body, or random), FOV adjustment, and smoothness tuning. A visible check is available, making the aim appear more natural. The aim zone can be displayed as a circle or rectangle, and the built-in crosshair helps maintain better screen center control. Players ESP provides extended information about opponents: boxes, nicknames, distance, skeleton, health, weapon in hand, kill count, rank, and even platform. Visible Check highlights visible and hidden targets, while snaplines make tracking easier in dynamic fights. Additionally, there is flexible ESP color customization, SpeedHack for adjusting movement speed, and a config system with saving and loading options. Vengeance — a balanced mix of functionality, convenience, and control in Fortnite.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10 (21H2, 22H2), Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2, 25H2. 26H1)
- Processor: AMD & Intel
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Epic Games Store (EGS)
Aimbot (Aim Bot)
- Aim Enable – enables the aimbot
- Aim Key – aim activation key (works while holding)
- Aim FOV – target capture area size
- Aim Bone – select bones for aimbot targeting (head, neck, body, random)
- Visible Check – aim targets only visible enemies
- Crosshair – static crosshair in the center of the screen
- Smooth – aiming smoothness, adjusts the speed and softness of aim movement
- FOV Type – FOV display mode for aimbot
- Circle – circular FOV area
- Rect – rectangular FOV area
Players ESP (Wallhack)
- Box – display players using boxes
- Box Type – type of 2D box (Full, None)
- Visible Check – ESP only for visible targets
- Names – nickname display
- Skeleton – ESP player skeleton display
- Distance – distance to target in meters
- Health Bar – shows health level as a bar
- Weapons – weapon in hands
- Kills – number of player kills
- Rank – player rank
- Platform – player platform (PC, console, smartphone)
- Snapline – ESP lines from screen center to target
Other Vengeance Fortnite Features
- ESP Preview – window with preview of configured ESP settings
- ESP Colors – ability to flexibly customize ESP colors (boxes, names, bones, etc.)
- SpeedHack – modifies movement speed
- Config List – list of cheat configuration profiles
- Save – save current settings to the selected config
- Load – load selected config from the list
