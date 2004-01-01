Mason Software for Fortnite (Masonhax)
Mason (Masonhax) — a new minimalist Fortnite software with a convenient and compact menu. The solution combines a clean aimbot, informative ESP, and useful extra features without an overloaded interface. The aimbot supports movement prediction, auto target switching, selectable aim zones (head, body, etc.), radius and smoothing adjustment. Works on key hold, with an option to display the FOV zone for precise tuning for any playstyle. ESP shows name, weapon, distance, skeleton, 2D box, and snapline. A unique feature — enemy reload status display, which is rarely found in Fortnite software. You can limit display distance and ignore teammates. Additionally available: instant reload, instant teammate revive, and a signature 2D radar with flexible size and radius settings. Stream-Proof protection, Panic Key, and clipboard-based config system are implemented. Mason is a balanced solution for confident and comfortable gameplay.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (2004, 20H2, 21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2, 25H2, 26H1)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Epic Games Store (EGS)
Aimbot (Aim)
- Enabled – enables/disables the aimbot tab
- Auto Switch – automatically switches between targets
- Aim Prediction – predicts target movement for more accurate shots
- Aim Key – key to activate aimbot (hold)
- Aim Spot – selects aim point (head, body, closest bone to crosshair, etc.)
- Aim Radius – target acquisition radius (aimbot working area)
- Aim Smooth – aiming smoothness, adjusts crosshair movement speed
- Show Aim Radius – displays the aimbot radius on screen
Players ESP (WH)
- Enabled – enables/disables visuals
- Show Name – displays player nicknames
- Show Weapon – shows the weapon in the player's hands
- Show Box – 2D box around the model
- Show Skeleton – displays player skeleton
- Snapline – ESP lines from screen to target
- If Reloading – shows players' reload status
- Distance – distance to players in meters
- Max Distance – maximum ESP rendering distance in meters
- Ignore Team – do not display teammates
Other Masonhax Fortnite Features
- Battle-Mode – disables unnecessary visuals leaving only player ESP
- Stream-Proof – cheat menu and elements are invisible in screenshots, videos, and streams
- Show Crosshair – displays an extra crosshair in the center of the screen
- Show Radar – enables 2D radar
- Radar Size – radar window size
- Radar Radius – radius of objects displayed on radar
- Instant Reload – instant weapon reload
- Instant Revive – instant teammate revive
- Save CPU – cheat mode to reduce CPU usage
- Menu Key – key to open the menu
- Panic Key – instantly unloads the cheat from game memory
- Battle Mode Key – toggle battle mode
- Load Config From Clipboard – loads cheat configuration from clipboard
- Save Config To Clipboard – saves current cheat settings to clipboard
