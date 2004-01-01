Information about cheat

Mason (Masonhax) — a new minimalist Fortnite software with a convenient and compact menu. The solution combines a clean aimbot, informative ESP, and useful extra features without an overloaded interface. The aimbot supports movement prediction, auto target switching, selectable aim zones (head, body, etc.), radius and smoothing adjustment. Works on key hold, with an option to display the FOV zone for precise tuning for any playstyle. ESP shows name, weapon, distance, skeleton, 2D box, and snapline. A unique feature — enemy reload status display, which is rarely found in Fortnite software. You can limit display distance and ignore teammates. Additionally available: instant reload, instant teammate revive, and a signature 2D radar with flexible size and radius settings. Stream-Proof protection, Panic Key, and clipboard-based config system are implemented. Mason is a balanced solution for confident and comfortable gameplay.