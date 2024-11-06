Unicore Snowbreak: Containment Zone Software
Information about cheat
Unicore hack for Snowbreak is a powerful tool that allows you to quickly achieve any goals in the game. In its arsenal - an excellent ESP feature, which allows you to see enemies and monsters through walls. In addition, the software has a customizable Aimbot for quick targeting, as well as a Teleport function that allows you to instantly move to your opponents and take them by surprise. In addition, Unicore offers many additional features such as automatic dialog skipping, infinite stamina and energy, change the damage multiplier, disable monster logic and much more. The hack successfully bypasses Snowbreak's built-in anti-cheat, the chance of getting banned is very low. Hack Unicore - a great choice for fast farming and pumping with minimal time, as well as to dominate your enemies.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Snowbreak Launcher, Epic Games, Steam
Visuals (WH, ESP)
- Enable - enable / disable the WH features
- Show Offscreen - shows arrows/pointers of opponents outside the screen
- Box - WH in the form of boxes (rectangles)
- Name - displays the name of the player or object
- Health Bar - find out the enemy's HP count
- Distance - show the distance to the goal
- Max Distance - sets the range of drawing ESP (WH)
- Filters - filters for WH (show / hide objects)
- Builder ESP - More detailed and customizable WH
- Show Debug Names - shows object IDs
Combat (Aimbot, Rapid Fire, etc)
- Damage Changer - damage modifier
- Infinite Ammo - enable infinite ammo
- Maximum Maximum Weapon Range - the maximum firing range of any weapon
- Rapid Fire-high rate of fire with minimal delay between shots
- Aimbot - enable auto-targeting your enemies
- Show FOV - shows the radius (angle) of the aimbot action on the screen
- Smooth Type - different types of targeting (Linear and Non-linear - more chaotic and random)
- Max Distance - the maximum distance at which the aimbot will operate
- FOV - field of view where the aimbot captures targets
Ability Modifiers
- Inifinite S-Energy - enable/disable infinite S-energy
- Inifinite U-Energy - enable/disable infinite U-energy
- Inifinite Stamina - enables infinite stamina
- No Skill Cooldown - disables Skill Cooldown
- No Operative Switch Cooldown - disables changing the operative cooldown
Exploits (Various)
- Dumb Enemies - make mobs dumb (disables their logic)
- Allow Jumping - allows you to make jumps
- GodMode - enable immortality to damage
- Noclip \ - allows you to pass through any walls, obstacles and allows you to fly freely on the map (Snowbreak Fly Hack)
- Player Speed - changes the speed of movement of the player (speed hack)
- No Recoil - disables recoil when firing
- No Spread - disables the spread of bullets when firing
- Magnetizer - Allows you to teleport players and buddies directly to you
- Free Camera - enables free flight of the camera (Debug Camera)
Teleports
- Mouse Teleport - teleport by mouse click
- Max Distance - the maximum distance of the teleport by click and to objects
- Entities Teleport - teleport to entities (monsters)
- Target Selection - type of teleport operation (FOV - teleport to the target in the circle, Distance - to the nearest target by distance)
- Entities Filter - filters for teleporting to entities
- Custom Teleport - customizable teleportation mode
- Points - list of teleportation points (also marked with ESP)
- Create Points - allows you to create your own teleportation points
- Loop Points - allows you to loop the teleport between certain points
Misc (Other Unicore Snowbreak Features)
- Skip Cutscenes - auto\- skip cutscenes
- Auto Pickup - auto-collect items
- Pickup Max Distance - the max distance at which auto pickup-collection
- Camera FOV - change the camera's viewing angle
- Teleport Camera - teleport the player to the location where the Free Camera is located
- Speedups - change the speed of time
- Full Bright - changes the lighting in the game, making it full bright
- Configs - ability to save your own config and load it the next time you run the cheat
- Skip Cinematics - enable auto-skip cinematics
- Language - supports two languages (English and Chinese)
- Menu Key - you can assign your own button to open the Unicore menu