Phoenix Cheat for Stalcraft (Hack)
Information about cheat
We are pleased to present you our latest development - the Phoenix cheat for the Stalcraft game. This product has gone through a long process of development and testing and has finally been released. At the moment, inside you will find ESP (WH) in the form of boxes for displaying players, mobs, and artifacts. The cheat is also adapted to display objects from the current game event, which will allow you to farm a lot of valuable loot! This software is perfectly optimized, works with all game clients, in any screen mode, supports servers of any region: RU, EU, SEA, etc. In addition, there is StreamProof, so if you record / broadcast the game window, the cheat will be hidden from your viewers. The focus during development was not on security, so we hope that our product will retain the Undetected status for as long as possible. If you need a working and safe cheat for Stalcraft - choose Phoenix. Good luck!
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam, VK Play, EXBO Launcher
Select a tariff using the slider
Features of Phoenix hack Stalcraft
- Player ESP - show players using ESP (Boxes)
- Mob ESP - show mobs using WH as boxes
- Artifact ESP - esp for displaying the location of Artifacts
- Event Loot ESP - boxes with loot from the event
- Event Zombie ESP - zombie mobs from the game event
- Event Shopot ESP - Show location of NPC "Shopot"
- Custom Colors - allows you to choose colors for ESP elements to your taste
- StreamProof - Phoenix cheat for Stalcraft is not visible on the screen recording if you record or stream the game window