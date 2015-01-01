Fecurity Software for Battlefield 6

Information about cheat

Fecurity for Battlefield 6 is a long-awaited innovation and the first full-fledged private solution for BF6, which has already established itself as a powerful and reliable tool for dominating the battlefield. Its arsenal includes a highly accurate and flexibly customizable Aimbot capable of working flawlessly at any distance. A detailed and vivid ESP (WH) displays enemies, vehicles, and key objects, helping you always stay one step ahead. The Fecurity menu is a separate point of pride: a modern, sleek interface with intuitive navigation and numerous fine-tuning options — from Aimbot parameters to ESP color schemes. The software demonstrates stable performance even under active game updates and confidently bypasses anti-cheat protection, ensuring maximum security. After the completion of the Battlefield 6 open beta and the release of the final version, the cheat will continue to work stably. If you want to try a proven and functional solution right now — Fecurity for BF6 will be your best choice.

System Requirements

  • Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2)
  • Processor: Intel & AMD
  • Video card: AMD & NVIDIA
  • Client: Steam, EA App
Buy Guide

Aimbot (BF6 AIm)

  • Enabled - enable/disable aimbot
  • Aim at ADS/Scoping – enable aim only while aiming down sights
  • Enemy Only – aim only at enemies
  • Visible Only – enable aim only on visible enemies
  • Draw FOV – displays the working radius of the aim (circle)
  • Prediction - predicts the movement trajectories of targets
  • FOV - size of the aimbot's working area
  • Nearest Coefficient - % of shots that will be made to the part of the enemy's body closest to the crosshair
  • Hitbox Priority - allows setting priority to different hitboxes

Player ESP (WH for players)

  • Enemy Only - WH only for enemies
  • Visible Only - WH only for characters in direct line of sight
  • Box ESP - WH in the form of boxes (squares)
  • Box Outline - additional outline for boxes (for clarity)
  • Out of View - indicator showing targets outside your field of view
  • Health ESP - ESP showing how much HP players have
  • Skeleton - wallhack in the form of character skeletons
  • Name - ESP showing player nicknames
  • Distance - distance to targets
  • Max Distance - adjustment of the maximum distance for WH
  • Visible Check - different highlighting for targets behind walls and not behind walls
  • Skeleton Thickness - thickness of skeleton lines
  • Corpse - show the location of player corpses

Vehicle ESP (WH for vehicles)

  • Enabled - enable WH for various vehicles (ground, air)
  • Visible Only - show only visible vehicles (not behind walls)
  • Enemy Only - highlight only enemy vehicles
  • Vehicle Box - boxes for vehicles
  • Box Outline - additional outline for vehicle boxes
  • Health ESP - amount of HP for vehicles
  • Distance - distance to targets
  • Max Distance - limit the max distance for WH on military vehicles
  • Visible Check - visibility check
  • Display Name - show the names of displayed vehicles

Other features of Fecurity BF6 (Misc)

  • Aimbone Preview - visually select body parts for aimbot (by clicking on the character model in the menu)
  • Aim Key - bind your key to activate the aimbot
  • Custom ESP colors - flexible customization of WH colors in BF6
  • Menu Key - bind your key to open the cheat menu

