Fecurity Software for Battlefield 6
Information about cheat
Fecurity for Battlefield 6 is a long-awaited innovation and the first full-fledged private solution for BF6, which has already established itself as a powerful and reliable tool for dominating the battlefield. Its arsenal includes a highly accurate and flexibly customizable Aimbot capable of working flawlessly at any distance. A detailed and vivid ESP (WH) displays enemies, vehicles, and key objects, helping you always stay one step ahead. The Fecurity menu is a separate point of pride: a modern, sleek interface with intuitive navigation and numerous fine-tuning options — from Aimbot parameters to ESP color schemes. The software demonstrates stable performance even under active game updates and confidently bypasses anti-cheat protection, ensuring maximum security. After the completion of the Battlefield 6 open beta and the release of the final version, the cheat will continue to work stably. If you want to try a proven and functional solution right now — Fecurity for BF6 will be your best choice.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: AMD & NVIDIA
- Client: Steam, EA App
Aimbot (BF6 AIm)
- Enabled - enable/disable aimbot
- Aim at ADS/Scoping – enable aim only while aiming down sights
- Enemy Only – aim only at enemies
- Visible Only – enable aim only on visible enemies
- Draw FOV – displays the working radius of the aim (circle)
- Prediction - predicts the movement trajectories of targets
- FOV - size of the aimbot's working area
- Nearest Coefficient - % of shots that will be made to the part of the enemy's body closest to the crosshair
- Hitbox Priority - allows setting priority to different hitboxes
Player ESP (WH for players)
- Enemy Only - WH only for enemies
- Visible Only - WH only for characters in direct line of sight
- Box ESP - WH in the form of boxes (squares)
- Box Outline - additional outline for boxes (for clarity)
- Out of View - indicator showing targets outside your field of view
- Health ESP - ESP showing how much HP players have
- Skeleton - wallhack in the form of character skeletons
- Name - ESP showing player nicknames
- Distance - distance to targets
- Max Distance - adjustment of the maximum distance for WH
- Visible Check - different highlighting for targets behind walls and not behind walls
- Skeleton Thickness - thickness of skeleton lines
- Corpse - show the location of player corpses
Vehicle ESP (WH for vehicles)
- Enabled - enable WH for various vehicles (ground, air)
- Visible Only - show only visible vehicles (not behind walls)
- Enemy Only - highlight only enemy vehicles
- Vehicle Box - boxes for vehicles
- Box Outline - additional outline for vehicle boxes
- Health ESP - amount of HP for vehicles
- Distance - distance to targets
- Max Distance - limit the max distance for WH on military vehicles
- Visible Check - visibility check
- Display Name - show the names of displayed vehicles
Other features of Fecurity BF6 (Misc)
- Aimbone Preview - visually select body parts for aimbot (by clicking on the character model in the menu)
- Aim Key - bind your key to activate the aimbot
- Custom ESP colors - flexible customization of WH colors in BF6
- Menu Key - bind your key to open the cheat menu
