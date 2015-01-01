Buy Satano Software for Battlefield 4 (BF4 Phoenix)
Presenting Satano for Battlefield 4 – the first private solution from a renowned developer, designed especially for fans of the legendary series. This software is focused on convenience, stability, and the most legitimate gameplay style, allowing you to enjoy the game without a high risk of bans. Satano offers a precise and accurate Aimbot with versatile customization for different combat styles. Detailed ESP helps track players and vehicles, and with built-in customizations, you can choose your desired color scheme directly in the menu. The interface supports two languages – Russian and English, making the software even more user-friendly. Additionally, Satano includes useful features like recoil and spread removal (No Recoil and No Spread), enabling confident weapon control even in the tensest firefights. A convenient and informative menu ensures ease of use, and regular updates guarantee the addition of new functions in future updates at no extra cost – all while keeping the subscription price constant. Satano for BF4 is the reliable choice for those who value the balance between safety and efficiency.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10 (21H2, 22H2), Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2)
- Processor: AMD & Intel
- Video card: AMD & NvidiA
- Client: Steam, EA App, Epic Games
Aimbot (Legit Aim Bot)
- Enabled - enable/disable automatic aiming
- Aim Key - key to activate the aimbot (hold)
- Visible Check - aimbot will only work on visible targets
- Friendly Fire - when activated, aimbot will target allies
- FOV - the area where the aimbot is active
- Smooth - smoothness of aimbot crosshair movement
- Bone - select the bone to target with the aimbot
- Draw FOV - display the aimbot area as a circle
Wallhack (Players, Vehicles)
- Enabled - enable/disable ESP
- Boxes - Wallhack in the form of boxes
- Box Type - type of box outline (full, corners, 3D)
- Filled - fill the box background for better visibility
- Show Teammates - display ESP on allies
- Names - display player nicknames
- Health (Text, Bar) - show HP as text or bar
- Skeleton - Wallhack in the form of skeletons
- Snaplines - Wallhack in the form of lines
- Distance - distance to targets in meters
- Max Distance - ESP range in meters
Other Features of Satano BF4
- No Recoil - disable weapon recoil
- No Spread - disable bullet spread
- Language (RU, EN) - menu supports 2 languages (Russian, English)
- Custom Colors - ability to set custom colors for ESP elements
