Buy Satano Software for Battlefield 4 (BF4 Phoenix)

Information about cheat

Presenting Satano for Battlefield 4 – the first private solution from a renowned developer, designed especially for fans of the legendary series. This software is focused on convenience, stability, and the most legitimate gameplay style, allowing you to enjoy the game without a high risk of bans. Satano offers a precise and accurate Aimbot with versatile customization for different combat styles. Detailed ESP helps track players and vehicles, and with built-in customizations, you can choose your desired color scheme directly in the menu. The interface supports two languages – Russian and English, making the software even more user-friendly. Additionally, Satano includes useful features like recoil and spread removal (No Recoil and No Spread), enabling confident weapon control even in the tensest firefights. A convenient and informative menu ensures ease of use, and regular updates guarantee the addition of new functions in future updates at no extra cost – all while keeping the subscription price constant. Satano for BF4 is the reliable choice for those who value the balance between safety and efficiency.

System Requirements

  • Operating system: Windows 10 (21H2, 22H2), Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2)
  • Processor: AMD & Intel
  • Video card: AMD & NvidiA
  • Client: Steam, EA App, Epic Games
Aimbot (Legit Aim Bot)

  • Enabled - enable/disable automatic aiming
  • Aim Key - key to activate the aimbot (hold)
  • Visible Check - aimbot will only work on visible targets
  • Friendly Fire - when activated, aimbot will target allies
  • FOV - the area where the aimbot is active
  • Smooth - smoothness of aimbot crosshair movement
  • Bone - select the bone to target with the aimbot
  • Draw FOV - display the aimbot area as a circle

Wallhack (Players, Vehicles)

  • Enabled - enable/disable ESP
  • Boxes - Wallhack in the form of boxes
  • Box Type - type of box outline (full, corners, 3D)
  • Filled - fill the box background for better visibility
  • Show Teammates - display ESP on allies
  • Names - display player nicknames
  • Health (Text, Bar) - show HP as text or bar
  • Skeleton - Wallhack in the form of skeletons
  • Snaplines - Wallhack in the form of lines
  • Distance - distance to targets in meters
  • Max Distance - ESP range in meters

Other Features of Satano BF4

  • No Recoil - disable weapon recoil
  • No Spread - disable bullet spread
  • Language (RU, EN) - menu supports 2 languages (Russian, English)
  • Custom Colors - ability to set custom colors for ESP elements

