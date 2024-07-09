Private Software Fecurity for Battlefield V (BF 5)
Information about cheat
Meet Fecurity for Battlefield V. This software is a very decent product, which is made really well and is perfect for any player. Inside you will find the most powerful aimbot with a large number of settings that make it suitable for any style of play. Make hundreds of kills using Silent or carefully kill only selected targets in Legit mode - it's up to you. The visual elements of the Fecurity software for BF V are also made well: ESP is convenient and informative, the menu is stylish and ergonomic. All features have many settings, so you will not have any inconvenience during their use. Another strong point of this cheat is security. During development, much attention was paid to bypassing the anti-cheat, so the chance of a ban is minimal. In addition to everything, this product also works in BF 2042 and BF 1. If you need a quality hack for BF5 and other games in the series, then Fecurity will be an excellent choice for you.This cheat works in 3 versions of the game at once: BF 2042, BF 5 and BF 1.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam, EA App, Origin, BF 2042, BF 5, BF 1
Aimbot (Vectored & Silent)
- Enabled - enable/disable aimbot
- Aim At Shoot - automatic activation of the aimbot during shooting
- Vectored Aimbot - vector aimbot simulates human mouse movements and aims at targets
- Silent Aimbot - silent aim, a powerful type of aim, shots hit targets, but the sight and camera do not move
- Visible Only - target only enemies not behind walls
- Draw FOV - show the aiming area on the screen as a circle
- Degree Per Second - use the aimbot's aiming speed parameter
- Vertical / Horizontal Degree Per Second - the speed of aim movements when aiming vertically / horizontally
- Prediction - predicting the trajectories of target movements
- Target Switch Delay - delay before changing the target
- Bones - select body parts that the aim will target
- First / Second Aim Key - allows you to bind 2 keys to activate aim
- Nearest Coefficient - % of shots that will be fired at the closest part of the enemy's body to the sight
- Hitbox Priority - allows you to set priority for different hitboxes
Player ESP (Wallhack)
- Enemy Only - wh only against enemies
- Visible Only - wh only to characters in line of sight
- Box ESP - wh in the form of boxes
- Box Outline - additional outline of boxes (for clarity)
- Out of View - indicator showing targets outside your viewing angle
- Health ESP - ESP showing how much HP players have
- Skeleton - валлхак в виде скелетов персонажей
- Name - ESP showing player nicknames
- Distance - distance to targets
- Max Distance - adjusting the maximum distance for WH
- Visible Check - different illumination of targets behind a wall and not behind a wall
- Skeleton Thickness - thickness of skeleton lines
- Nickname - show players' nicknames
Vehicle ESP (WH)
- Enabled - enable vehicle WH
- Visible Only - show only visible vehicles (not behind the wall)
- Enemy Only - highlight only enemy vehicles
- Vehicle Box - transport boxes
- Box Outline - add. lining of transport boxes
- Health ESP - amount of HP for cars
- Distance - distance to targets
- Max Distance - limit max. entry distance for military vehicles
- Visible Check - check for visibility
- Display Name - show the names of the displayed transport
Misc (Other Features)
- Aim Key - bind your key to activate the aimbot
- Menu Key - binding your own key to call the cheat menu
- Custom ESP colors - flexible adjustment of WH colors in BF 2042
- Distance unit - distance unit (feet or meters)
- Aimbone Preview - selecting body parts for the aimbot visually (by clicking on the character model in the menu)
- Spoofer - the cheat has an HWID spoofer to bypass blocking