Mason Battlefield 1 Software (BFI)

Information about cheat

Mason for Battlefield 1 is an excellent private cheat available at a very affordable price. This is an external product, which makes it extremely safe to use. It includes a basic vector aimbot and ESP to display enemy positions and useful player info. The software is built with high quality standards — no bugs or crashes. Wallhack works smoothly, without flickering or misalignment, and the aimbot is accurate enough to help you dominate your enemies. There's also a recoil reduction feature, making your shooting even more controlled and efficient. If you're looking for a reliable and budget-friendly cheat for BF1 — Mason is a great pick. Don’t miss out!

System Requirements

  • Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2)
  • Processor: Intel & AMD
  • Video card: Nvidia & AMD
  • Client: Steam, EA Games, Epic Games (EGS)
ESP (WH)

  • Player ESP - WH for displaying players
  • Box ESP - ESP in the form of boxes
  • Distance - distance in meters to targets
  • Line - wh in the form of lines (snaplines)
  • Health Bar - indicator showing the amount of HP of players
  • Name - nicknames of players
  • Team Check - display only enemy characters

Aimbot (Vector)

  • Vector Aimbot - vector aimbot aims at enemies for you
  • Smooth - smoothing of aim movements, the higher the value, the weaker the aim
  • FOV - size of the aim area
  • Aimbot Ballistic - ballistics accounting when shooting with aim
  • No Recoil - decreases weapon recoil when shooting
  • Recoil Percent - % of recoil reduction
  • Team Check - fire with aim only at enemies

