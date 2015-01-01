Medusa Lite Cheat for Tarkov
Information about cheat
Meet the junior version of the Medusa cheat for Tarkov. Despite the Lite postscript, this cheat looks like Lite only against the background of the Rage version. In general, this is a full-fledged multifunctional software, inside which there is almost everything you need for dominance, RMT and other delights of the game with a good cheat. The main difference from the senior version is a smaller number of exploits and risky features. Also, there is no KD dropper. I would say that Medusa Lite is similar to Authority, but with its own features. In general, this cheat can be described as a full-fledged software with a wide range of hacking types. If you need reliable software with an aimbot, ESP and basic misc, then you can safely buy Medusa Lite, you will definitely be satisfied with your choice!
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Battlestate Games Launcher
Aimbot (Silent)
- Enabled - turn aim on/off
- Aim Key - select a key for aiming
- Only Visible - aiming only at visible targets
- Force Body Aim - a separate bind for aim, which always aims at the body
- FOV - setting the size of the working area for aim
- Max Distance - limit the range of aimbot
- Nearest Bone - aiming at the closest part of the body to the sight
- Bone (Bots / Players) - select hitboxes for aiming for players/bots
- Ignored Roles - select the types of characters that will be ignored when aiming
- Line To Target - draw a line to the current aim target
- Draw FOV (Filled, Color, Style) - show the current FOV size as a circle around the sight
Players ESP (Wallhack)
- Players ESP - wh showing players
- Bot ESP - wh showing bots
- Box ESP - wallhack in the form of boxes
- Box Style (Corners, Outline, Box) - style of boxes
- Box Style (Corners, Outline, Box) - style of boxes
- Skeleton - wh in the form of skeletons
- Chams - highlighting players with chams (painting the player model)
- Chams Style (Latex, Glow, Glass Glow, Xray, Amogus, Depth, In-Depth)
- Chams Settings (Power, Intensity, Colors)
- Health ESP - indicator showing the amount of HP, the ability to choose the style and color
- Player Info (Name, Distance, Level, K/D, Time in game, Survived streak)
- Weapon - weapons in the hands of players
- Inventory - contents of players' inventory (shows only items equipped on players)
- Inventory Min Price - minimum inventory price to display
- Max Distance - wallhack range
- Tracers - lines from the center of the screen to the player models
- Custom Colors (Players / SCAVS / Bots / Bosses)
Loot ESP (Items)
- Enable - activate esp showing items
- Distance - distance to items
- Price - the price of items
- Names - names of objects
- Shorten Names - shorten names
- Max Distance - limit the operating distance of Loot ESP
- Font Size - the font size used for Loot ESP text
- Hide in Scope - hide loot in scope
- Hide In Battle Mode - hide loot in battle mode
- Quest Items - items for tasks, quest helper
- Min Price Filter - filter items by minimum price
- Custom Loot Filter - fully customizable loot filter, flexible settings
Loot ESP Categories
- Weapon
- Ammo
- Ammo Boxes
- Magazines
- Sights
- Suppressors
- Tactical Devices
- Weapon Parts
- Special Equipment
- Repair
- Keys
- Barter
- Containers
- Maps
- Provisions - food
- Gear - armor
- Meds - items for treatment
- Currency (Cash, Rubles, Dollars, Euros)
World ESP
- Grenades (Frag / Flash / Smoke) - показывать гранаты (боевые, световые, дымовые)
- Grenades Settings (Distance / Timer / Trajectory / Sphere / Radius)
- Trajectory / Radius Style - settings for the visual style of the grenade trajectory and radius
- Danger Zones (Mines / Snipers)
- Mounted Weapons - stationary weapons (machine guns)
- Exits - exit points
- Show Exit Requirements - evacuation point requirements
- BTR - armored personnel carriers
- Bullet Lines (Tracers) - show trajectories of fired bullets
- Hit Marker - mark the points where the bullets hit
- Hit Sound - hit sounds
- Time Changer - ability to set any time of day
- Map info - window with information about the map (loot, players, bosses, etc.)
- Local Player Chams - Displays chams on your character
- Ammo Count - show the remaining ammo in the clip
- Crosshair - static crosshair in the middle of the screen
Misc (Other Features)
- Silent Loot - instant pickup of items, can be looted through walls at a short distance (2 meters)
- Run and Shoot - ability to shoot while sprinting
- No Recoil - disable weapon recoil when shooting
- No Sway - disable camera sway effect when shooting
- Instant ADS - instant opening of the sight (without animation)
- Thermal Vision - thermal vision mode (Light / Dark Mode)
- Night Vision - night vision mode
- No Visor - disable the visual effect of the helmet visor
- FOV Changer - change field of view
- Aspect Ratio Changer - change the aspect ratio in the game (stretch the image)
- Zoom Hack - unique zoomhack, zooming in on a camera without optics
- Post FX - visually change the color of the game image
Other Settings
- Menu Key - ability to change the key for calling the menu
- Panic Key - a button by pressing which the cheat boot is completely disabled
- Battle Mode Key - switches to battle mode, disables loot and unnecessary visuals
- Menu Customization - settings that change the appearance of the reader menu
- CFG System - system for saving/loading configs
- Update Item Names / Prices - get current item names and prices