Arcane Software for Battlefield 6 (BF6)
Information about cheat
Introducing the newest addition for Battlefield 6 by the legendary developer Arcane! This software combines high reliability, ease of use, and thoughtful functionality. Arcane offers an accurate and flexible aimbot that allows you to handle any targets with ease, while the informative WH highlights players and vehicles. The menu has been completely updated – it is now user-friendly, visually appealing, and intuitive, allowing you to adjust each function effortlessly. For maximum safety, the optional StreamProof ensures that the cheat interface and WH remain hidden during video recordings, screenshots, or streaming. The built-in config system enables you to load previously saved settings without manual reconfiguration. Arcane supports three languages: Russian, English, and Chinese. Its affordable price and regular updates aligned with new patches guarantee stability and security.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2)
- Processor: AMD & Intel
- Video card: NVIDIA & AMD
- Client: Steam, EA APP
Aimbot (Aim)
- Enable - enable/disable Aimbot
- Aim mode - operating mode of the aimbot (always, on keypress)
- Aim Key 1/2 - activation key for aimbot (two options available)
- Visible Check - work only on visible targets (unobstructed)
- Targets - select target types for aimbot (bots, teammates, players)
- Bones - select bones for aimbot operation (head, neck, chest, pelvis)
- Bones Priority - priority setting for bone selection (closest to aim, random, selected)
- Draw FOV - display the aimbot action radius as a circle
- FOV - action radius of the aimbot defined by a circular area
- Smooth - smooth aimbot movements
- Max Distance - aimbot maximum operating range
Visuals (WH)
- Box - WH in the form of boxes
- Box Style - customize box type, color, and other parameters
- Name - display player nicknames
- Distance - distance to targets in meters
- Health - display HP level as a bar
- Skeleton - WH in the form of skeletons
- View Line - display line of sight direction
- Snaplines - WH in the form of lines to enemies
- Bots - display bots
- Teammates - display teammates
- Max Distance - WH maximum operating range
Misc
- Menu Key - key to open the menu
- Unload Key - key to completely disable the cheat
- Crosshair - display a static crosshair in the center of the screen
- Battle Mode - disable all WH except for players (toggleable)
- Configs - configuration system (save, load, reset, share settings)
- Font - allows the selection and customization of the font
- StreamProof - cheat menu and WH remain hidden in game window captures
- Languages - support for 3 languages (Russian, Chinese, English)
Ty for review 🤗
Leave review
Similar Products
BF6 Fecurity
- The very first cheat for BF6
- Powerful customizable Aimbot
- Informative ESP (WH) for enemies and ban protection
BF6 Ancient
- Hot new release for Battlefield 6
- Powerful Aimbot with lots of settings
- Pleasant and detailed Player ESP