Ancient Software for Battlefield 6 (BF6)
Information about cheat
Ancient cheat for Battlefield 6 — a fresh and powerful development in the world of private software for BF6, which has already earned an excellent reputation among players. At its core is a high-precision Aimbot with highly flexible parameter customization, allowing it to be used for both accurate «legit» gameplay and aggressive «rage» style, quickly racking up kills and progress. The functionality is complemented by an informative ESP/WH, displaying enemies through walls with detailed information: skeleton model, nickname, health level, and distance to the target. Among additional features are crosshair customization, in-game useful statistics display, and a convenient config system for saving and instantly loading optimal settings. Ancient stands out for its stable performance, stylish and intuitive menu, and will remain relevant even after the official release of Battlefield 6. Experience all the advantages of the new private cheat and elevate your gaming experience to a new level today!
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2)
- Processor: AMD & Intel
- Video card: AMD & NVIDIA
- Client: Steam, EA App, Epic Games, Microsoft Store (Xbox)
Aimbot (Battlefield 6 Aim)
- Enable – enable/disable automatic target aiming
- Aim Key – key to activate Aim Assist
- Enable FOV – activates the display of the Aimbot action radius
- FOV Radius – radius of the automatic aiming action
- Smooth – smooths the aiming movement to the target (the higher, the smoother)
- Target Bone – choose the point where the Aimbot will aim (head, neck, body, pelvis)
- Nearest Bone – aim only at the nearest bone from the crosshair
- Force Bones – select the nearest bones from the crosshair for aiming (head, neck, body, pelvis)
- Only Visible – Aim Assist only on visible enemies in the field of view
- Target Lock – locks onto the active enemy until they are completely eliminated
- Prediction – predicts the enemy's movement trajectory (useful at long distances)
Player ESP (Wallhack)
- Max Distance – maximum distance for displaying enemies
- Box – shows enemies through walls as rectangles (boxes)
- Skeleton – displays the skeleton on the enemy model
- Skeleton Thickness – thickness of the skeleton
- Health – displays the HP level of enemies
- Snapline – draws lines to enemies
- Additional – shows the player's nickname and distance to the target
Other features of Ancient for BF6
- Show FPS Overlay – displays FPS in the game
- Configs – configuration system for saving and loading settings
