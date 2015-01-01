Ancient Software for Battlefield 2042

Introducing Ancient — the legendary private cheat, now with support for multiple Battlefield series games, including BF 2042! With a single purchase, you gain access to a powerful tool for BF RedSec, Battlefield 6, and BF 2042, making this software unique in the market. With Ancient, you get a flexible and precise aimbot with a multitude of settings that let you customize aiming for any shooting style — from legit to rage. Informative ESP shows enemies, allies, vehicles, and allows you to see everything happening on the battlefield through obstacles. The cheat is equipped with a stylish and user-friendly menu for easy parameter setup, StreamProof support to keep your recordings and streams clean, and a built-in HWID spoofer for enhanced security. Thanks to these features, Ancient remains as safe, stable, and easy-to-use as possible, making it a perfect solution for all Battlefield fans.

System Requirements

  • Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2, 25H2)
  • Processor: AMD & Intel
  • Video card: AMD & NVIDIA
  • Client: Steam, EA App, Epic Games, Microsoft Store (Xbox), BF6, REDSEC, BF2042
Aimbot

  • Enable – turn on/off automatic target aiming
  • Aim Keys – keys for activating Aim Assist
  • Enable FOV – enables the display of Aimbot action radius
  • FOV Radius – the radius of automatic aiming action
  • Smooth – smoothing of aiming to the target (the higher, the smoother)
  • Target Bone – choose the point to aim for (head, neck, torso, pelvis)
  • Nearest Bone – aim only at the closest bone from the crosshair
  • Force Bones – secondary hitbox for aiming
  • Only Visible – Aim Assist only for visible enemies within line of sight
  • Target Lock – locks onto the active enemy until completely eliminated
  • Prediction – predicts enemy movement trajectory (can be toggled on/off with a key)
  • Max Distance - working distance of Aimbot

Visuals (Wallhack)

  • Box – shows enemies through walls as rectangles (boxes)
  • Skeleton – displays the skeleton on the enemy model
  • Skeleton Thickness – thickness of the skeleton
  • Health – displays enemies' HP levels
  • Snapline – draws lines to enemies
  • Nickname – displays player nicknames
  • Distance – shows distance to players in meters
  • Vehicles – displays vehicles

Other features of Ancient BF2042

  • Crosshair – adds a custom crosshair to the screen
  • Show FPS Overlay – displays FPS in the game
  • Configs – configuration system to save and load settings
  • Search – quick search of settings
  • StreamProof – software interface is invisible on screenshots, video recordings, and streams
  • Ancient cheat works for three games of the series: Redsec (BF Battle Royale), Battlefield 6, Battlefield 2042. One subscription = support for 3 games!

