Ancient Software for Battlefield 2042
Introducing Ancient — the legendary private cheat, now with support for multiple Battlefield series games, including BF 2042! With a single purchase, you gain access to a powerful tool for BF RedSec, Battlefield 6, and BF 2042, making this software unique in the market. With Ancient, you get a flexible and precise aimbot with a multitude of settings that let you customize aiming for any shooting style — from legit to rage. Informative ESP shows enemies, allies, vehicles, and allows you to see everything happening on the battlefield through obstacles. The cheat is equipped with a stylish and user-friendly menu for easy parameter setup, StreamProof support to keep your recordings and streams clean, and a built-in HWID spoofer for enhanced security. Thanks to these features, Ancient remains as safe, stable, and easy-to-use as possible, making it a perfect solution for all Battlefield fans.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2, 25H2)
- Processor: AMD & Intel
- Video card: AMD & NVIDIA
- Client: Steam, EA App, Epic Games, Microsoft Store (Xbox), BF6, REDSEC, BF2042
Aimbot
- Enable – turn on/off automatic target aiming
- Aim Keys – keys for activating Aim Assist
- Enable FOV – enables the display of Aimbot action radius
- FOV Radius – the radius of automatic aiming action
- Smooth – smoothing of aiming to the target (the higher, the smoother)
- Target Bone – choose the point to aim for (head, neck, torso, pelvis)
- Nearest Bone – aim only at the closest bone from the crosshair
- Force Bones – secondary hitbox for aiming
- Only Visible – Aim Assist only for visible enemies within line of sight
- Target Lock – locks onto the active enemy until completely eliminated
- Prediction – predicts enemy movement trajectory (can be toggled on/off with a key)
- Max Distance - working distance of Aimbot
Visuals (Wallhack)
- Box – shows enemies through walls as rectangles (boxes)
- Skeleton – displays the skeleton on the enemy model
- Skeleton Thickness – thickness of the skeleton
- Health – displays enemies' HP levels
- Snapline – draws lines to enemies
- Nickname – displays player nicknames
- Distance – shows distance to players in meters
- Vehicles – displays vehicles
Other features of Ancient BF2042
- Crosshair – adds a custom crosshair to the screen
- Show FPS Overlay – displays FPS in the game
- Configs – configuration system to save and load settings
- Search – quick search of settings
- StreamProof – software interface is invisible on screenshots, video recordings, and streams
- Ancient cheat works for three games of the series: Redsec (BF Battle Royale), Battlefield 6, Battlefield 2042. One subscription = support for 3 games!
