Unicore Etheria Restart Software
Information about cheat
The Unicore menu for Etheria Restart on PC is a new but already proven solution from a reliable developer. In the context of limited software options for this game, Unicore offers powerful functionality: stable ESP/WH for displaying enemies, monsters, loot, and treasures, a combat mode with damage protection, convenient click-to-teleport, and Noclip for flying over the map. The software is regularly updated to match the latest patches, remaining in undetected status since its release. Unicore makes gameplay easier, more comfortable, and provides a significant advantage. Etheria Restart will soon be released on Steam, and a massive influx of players will begin — try the cheat in advance and enter the new season with full dominance. Unicore is your tool for victory and control in Etheria Restart.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Etheria Restart Client, Steam
Visuals (Wallhack/ESP)
- Enable — enable/disable ESP (WH)
- Box — ESP/WH in the form of boxes (rectangles)
- Name — displays the enemy's name
- Distance — shows the distance to the target
- Show Offscreen — displays arrows/indicators for enemies outside the screen
- Filters — filters for displaying/hiding enemies/chests or entities
- Builder ESP — more detailed and customizable WH
- Show Debug Names — displays object IDs
Teleport
- Mouse Teleport — teleportation by mouse click
- Max Distance — customizable maximum teleportation distance
- Draw Target — displays the nearest target before teleportation
- Entities Teleport — teleport to treasures, monsters, NPCs, and more
- Target Selection — teleportation mode (FOV - teleport to a target within the circle, Distance - to the nearest target by distance)
- Entities Filter — filters for teleport entities (loot, monsters, NPCs, etc.)
- Custom Teleport — custom teleportation mode
- Points — list of teleportation points (also marked with ESP)
- Create New — allows creating custom teleportation points
- Loop — allows looping teleportation between specified points
Exploits (Various)
- Dumb Enemies — makes mobs dumb, allowing attacks without taking damage
- Noclip — activates flying over the map (flight speed can be adjusted)
- Speedup Game — increases the game time speed (Speedhack)
- Fullbright — makes the image very bright
Misc (Other features of Unicore Etheria Restart)
- FOV Changer — changes the field of view
- Free Camera — activates a camera for free flight around the game world
- Camera Zoom — changes the camera zoom from a third-person perspective
- Crosshair — adds a custom crosshair to the game with flexible settings
- Watermark — allows displaying game information on the screen (FPS, time, etc.)
Ty for review 🤗
Leave review
Similar Products
Battlefield 2042 Hack (Fecurity)
- Powerful Aimbot for BF 2042: Legit and Silent
- Informative ESP (WH) for displaying Players and Vehicles
- Works in 3 games at once: BF2042, BF5 and BF1
Valorant ESP
- The Most Affordable ESP for Valorant
- Basic WH without unnecessary features
- Good value for money and safety level
SMG ARMA 3
- Powerful Silent Aimbot for Arma 3
- Detailed Wallhack for enemies and vehicles
- User-friendly menu and ban protection
Unnamed Delta Force Full
- High-precision Aimbot with a lot of settings
- 2 Types of Wallhack: classic and chams
- Loot ESP, StreamProof, and convenient menu