Evicted Valorant Triggerbot + Aimbot Software
Information about cheat
Evicted Valorant Trigger Bot — is a private software combining a precise trigger bot and a legit aim assist, created specifically for the game Valorant. The program is distinguished by stable performance, high accuracy, and extremely simple configuration. Flexible configuration of all functions is supported, including anti-AFK, a config saving and loading system, as well as fine settings for aim and trigger. All control is carried out through a stylish and convenient menu available in Russian and English. The Evicted Trigger Bot is developed with security requirements in mind, so with proper use, the risk of getting banned is minimal. If you're looking for high-quality, stable, and convenient software for legit gaming in Valorant — Evicted will be an excellent choice.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Riot Games, Epic Games
Trigger Bot
- Enable Trigger - enable the trigger for auto-shooting enemies on aim
- Hold - trigger activation by holding the key
- Toggle - switching trigger modes (on/off)
- Stop Before Shooting - auto-stop movement before shooting begins
- Auto Crouch - auto-crouch while shooting
- Counter Strafe - adjust movements for more accurate shooting
- Sound - sound cue when the trigger is activated
- Gun Mode (OneShot, Burst, Spray) - shooting mode (single shots, bursts, spray)
- Enemy Outline Color (Purple, Red, Yellow) - choose the outline color to which the cheat will respond
Aim Assist
- Enable - enable aiming assistance during shooting
- Aim Tolerance - control how strictly the aimbot holds the target
- FOV X/Y - size of the aimbot's working area horizontally and vertically
- FPS - optimize aimbot performance according to your frame rate
- Aim Activation - choose when the aim will be activated
Trigger Settings
- Capture Size - size of the area where potential targets will be searched
- Color Tolerance - software sensitivity to colors for target detection
- Delay Strafe - delay before starting auto-strafe
- Delay Before Shoot - delay before shooting begins
- Delay Between Shots - delay between shots
Other Settings for Evicted Valorant Trigger Bot
- Custom Binds - bind keys for activating Evicted software features
- Presets (Pistol, SMG, Rifle, Sniper) - ready-made settings for pistols, SMGs, rifles, and sniper rifles
- Language (English, Russian) - menu available in 2 languages: English and Russian
- Configs (Create, Delete, Load, Save, Reset) - flexible system for saving your software settings configurations
