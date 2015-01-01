Information about cheat

Evicted Valorant Trigger Bot — is a private software combining a precise trigger bot and a legit aim assist, created specifically for the game Valorant. The program is distinguished by stable performance, high accuracy, and extremely simple configuration. Flexible configuration of all functions is supported, including anti-AFK, a config saving and loading system, as well as fine settings for aim and trigger. All control is carried out through a stylish and convenient menu available in Russian and English. The Evicted Trigger Bot is developed with security requirements in mind, so with proper use, the risk of getting banned is minimal. If you're looking for high-quality, stable, and convenient software for legit gaming in Valorant — Evicted will be an excellent choice.