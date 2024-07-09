Wh-Satano Valorant FULL Version
Information about cheat
Private cheat Wh-Satano FULL is a full version of powerful software for Valorant. Includes Aimbot, TriggerBot and ESP (WH) for full control on the battlefield. Convenient menu allows you to flexibly customize all functions to your style of play. Thanks to the use of External technologies, the cheat remains invisible to anti-cheat, and the minimal chance of ban and StreamProof mode make it an excellent choice for safe play. Affordable price and high level of protection make Wh-Satano FULL an ideal option for those looking for a reliable cheat with a powerful aimbot and advanced features.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10 (2004 - 22H2), Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Riot Games, Epic Games
Aimbot (Vector AIM, Trigger)
- Enable Aimbot - enable vector aimbot
- Aim Key - the key that when held down will make the aimbot work
- Visible Check - fire only at visible targets (not behind walls)
- Flash Check - Don't aim when you're blinded
- Bone - selection of body parts (hitboxes) for the aimbot
- AIM FOV - the size of the area within which the aimbot will select targets
- Show Aimbot FOV - show the aimbot's working area using a circle around the sight
- Smooth - smoothing of aim movements, the higher the value, the weaker and slower the aim
- Enable Trigger - activate triggerbot, auto-shot when enemy gets in your sight
- Trigger Bot Key - the key that, when held down, will trigger the trigger
- Triggerbot FOV - the size of the area when an enemy hits which the trigger will shoot
- Show Trigger FOV - show the trigger area on the screen
Player ESP (WH)
- Enable ESP - enable ESP to display players and information about them
- Box ESP - wallhack in the form of boxes
- Fill Box - fill the background of the boxes with a dark transparent color
- Health ESP - display players' HP using ESP
- Distance ESP - distance in meters to targets
- Agent ESP - show the names of the agents (characters) that players play for
- Skeleton ESP - wh in the form of skeletons
- Head ESP - additionally highlight the head hitbox using ESP
- Rank ESP - show player ranks
- Weapon ESP - weapons in the hands of opponents
- Box Type (Square, Corner, 2D Box, 3D Box) - selection of box style
- Health Type (Right, Left, Bottom, Above) - HP display mode
- Enemy Only - Wallhack only works against enemy characters
World ESP (Spike)
- Spike ESP - Show bomb location using ESP
- Spike INFO - information about the bomb
- Spike BOX - show spike using box
- Notify Who defusing spike - display a notification when someone starts defusing the bomb
- Show Text On Spike - show information about the spike on its model as text
- Spike Distance - distance in meters to the spike
- Spike Defuse Progress - bomb defuse progress bar
Misc (Other Features Wh-Satano Valo Full)
- Anti AFK - you can't be kicked due to AFK
- Anti-Flash - anti-blinding from flash grenades
- Who Vote - shows players who are watching you, also displays a notification about it
- Custom Colors - the ability to independently select colors for visual elements of the software
- Cheat Menu - the ability to change the settings of the Wh-Satano FULL cheat using a convenient menu
- Menu Theme - dark and light menu themes of the cheat, for your comfort
- StreamProof - ESP is not visible when sharing a screen in Discord and when recording video via OBS and some other software