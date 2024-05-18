Instructions for using Wh-Satano ESP for Valorant (Guide)

This page provides instructions for activating and launching Wh-Satano ESP for Valorant.

Instructions for activating and using the software.

After payment you will receive a license key to activate your cheat subscription. Download the cheat loader via this link. To download you will need to enter your key. Before starting the cheat, you should go into the game without the cheat and in the settings in the "Video" section, set the screen mode to "In maximized window". The cheat will not work in other modes. Run the previously downloaded cheat loader as administrator. The game must be closed at the time the loader is launched. In the window that opens, enter the key and press "Enter". You may need to re-enter the key. When the "Start Game" message appears, launch Valorant. If everything went well, you will see the inscription "Cheat loaded" in the game at the bottom right of the screen.

If the cheat does not appear or does not work correctly, you can restart the ESP by pressing the F5 key.

What to do if Wh-Satano ESP for Valorant does not work?

Known issues and solutions:

Completely disable and remove all antivirus software on your PC. Antivirus software prevents cheats from working correctly.

Completely disable Windows Defender on your PC. It is “Real-time protection” that needs to be disabled.

We strongly recommend disabling Windows Defender using the Defender Control program, this is the only way to guarantee 100% disabling of Windows Defender. You can download Defender Control at this link.

Uninstall MSI Afterburner if it is installed on your PC. This software also prevents cheats from working. You need to remove it through "Software Uninstalling".

Removing Faceit Anticheat. The Faceit anti-cheat also interferes with the operation of cheats; you need to remove it through "Software Uninstalling".

Make sure you have the correct version of Windows installed. This software only works on Windows 10 (2004 - 22H2). Windows 11 and older versions of Windows 10 are not supported.

Also, be sure to disable Secure Boot in the BIOS. This is necessary for the software to launch and work correctly.

If you have any difficulties or questions, please contact our support On our discord server

You can follow all our news and updates in Our Telegram channel.

