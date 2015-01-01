Phoenix Software Marvel Rivals (Satano)
Information about cheat
Introducing Phoenix (Satano)—our new private solution for Marvel Rivals, created with the community's suggestions and the developer's long-standing experience. Phoenix offers a complete set of tools for flexible, precise, and safe gameplay: two types of Aimbot—Silent and Vector—with detailed customization for legit playstyle, a fine-tuned Triggerbot for instant shots, and an advanced config system for rapid adjustment to any style. Visuals are top-notch: informative ESP displays players through walls, hero name, HP, ultimate status, and readiness, marks portals and their status, and also shows the location of heal packs with recovery timers and distances. Included is a powerful SkinChanger: select skins via search or list—they will appear in the hero inventory without unnecessary hassle. For advanced users, there is a scripting system (.lua)—create and attach combo scripts; ready-made scripts for Spider-Hero and Black Panther with key bindings are already available. Phoenix also includes convenient options like BunnyHop, a flexible config system (create/save/load/update/reset), menu bind, and Safe Mode—blocking risky features. For user protection, an integrated HWID Spoofer is included. Phoenix is the perfect combination of power, flexibility, and safety for those who want to play on a new level.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2, 25H2)
- Processor: INTEL & AMD
- Video card: NVIDIA & AMD
- Client: Steam, NetEase Launcher (Loading Bay), Epic Games
Aimbot (Aim)
- Enable - turn Aimbot on/off
- Aim Keys - keys for activating aim or triggerbot
- Aim Mode - aim and triggerbot mode (always, toggle, hold key)
- Humanaizer - simulates human-like movements for Aimbot (legit)
- FOV - Aimbot field of view in a circular area
- Show FOV - display aim working area as a circle
- FOV Color - color of the Aimbot circle
- Smooth - adjust smoothness of movements
- Only Body - aim only at the body
- Through Wall - aim will shoot targets through walls
- Visible Check - aim only works on visible enemies
- Ignore Teammate - ignore aim on allies
- Triggerbot - automatic shooting when the enemy is in sight (adjustable)
Visuals (WH)
- Players ESP - WH for Players
- Box - enable boxes on players
- Hero Name - show player hero name
- Name - show player nicknames
- Glow - highlight player models
- Health - display HP level as a bar
- Ultimate - display heroes' ultimate status and value
- Distance - distance to players in meters
- Health Packs - show HP regen points, cooldowns, and distances
- Strange Portals - display the location and distance of all portals
- Portals Warning - warn about open portals
Other Phoenix Marvel Features
- Scripts - ability to load custom .lua scripts for heroes
- SkinChanger - free skins for any heroes
- BunnyHop - automatic jump script
- Configs - config system (save, load, update, reset, open config folder)
- Menu Key - key to activate the menu
- Safe Mode - safe mode prevents activating risky features
- Custom Scale - adjust menu size
- Custom Colors - set custom colors for ESP elements
- HWID Spoofer - included in Phoenix Marvel for bypassing hardware bans
