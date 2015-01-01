Predator Systems Software for Marvel Rivals
Introducing the latest development – Predator Systems for Marvel Rivals. This software is created for players who value convenience, stability, and high-level security. Its arsenal includes a vector aimbot with fine-tune customization and excellent precision, ensuring you keep enemies in your sights even in challenging situations. Complementing it is an informative ESP (WH) for players, which can be thoroughly customized to your preferences. For full situational awareness, there's a radar hack with adjustable parameters, while complete confidentiality is ensured by StreamProof, hiding the software interface in screenshots, videos, and live streams. The Predator Systems interface is designed in a modern style and is pleasant to use, allowing quick and easy customization to match your gameplay style. Security is also top-notch – reliable anti-cheat bypass and regular updates make this software an excellent choice for Marvel Rivals gameplay.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2)
- Processor: AMD & Intel
- Video card: AMD & NVIDIA
- Client: Steam
Aimbot (Vector Aim)
- Enabled - enable/disable Aimbot
- Aim Mode - aim working type (on/off, always, hold key)
- Aim Key - designation for Aimbot activation key
- Hitboxes - choose bones to aim at (head, neck, pelvis, arms, legs, closest bone to crosshair)
- Hitbox Priority - priority for bones that Aimbot will target first
- FOV - Aimbot's field of view
- FOV Type - type of Aimbot field of view (static, dynamic)
- Smooth - defines how smoothly the Aimbot moves the crosshair
- Prediction - predicts enemy movement trajectory for Aimbot accuracy
- Visible Check - Aimbot works only on visible targets
- Max Distance - maximum range of Aimbot operation
Wallhack (WH)
- ESP Preview - preview of WH settings
- Players - WH for players
- Teammates - WH for allies
- Box - WH displayed as boxes
- Health Bar - show HP of players in bar format
- Nickname - display player names
- Hero Name - display hero names
- Distance - distance to target in meters
- Ultimate Charge - show heroes' ultimate charge status
- Only Visible - ESP shows only visible players
- Skeleton - WH displayed as skeletons
- Glow - pleasant glow of player silhouettes
Radar Hack
- Enable - enable/disable radar
- Out of View - show direction of enemies outside radar visibility
- Scale - adjust radar display scale
- Alpha - adjust radar window transparency
- Colors - adjust display colors (allies, visible enemies, invisible enemies)
Other Predator Features
- StreamProof - software menu and WH won't appear on screenshots, videos, and live streams
- HWID Spoofer - built-in hardware spoofer to bypass HWID bans
- Menu Key - assign a key to open the Predator menu
- Key Bind List - shows the list of assigned keys for enabling/disabling cheat options
- Colors Settings - customize the visuals for ESP, Radar, and Aimbot
