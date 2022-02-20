Hack for Genshin Impact
Information about cheat
On this page of our site, you can purchase access to a private cheat for genshin. This cheat was made in collaboration with our partners and is the best software for Genshin Impact. A huge number of working features, regular updates and a low chance of a ban: you will find all this in the Unicore cheat for Genshin. We are so confident in the performance and stability of this cheat that we even added a tariff for purchasing the hack for 90 days, although we rarely provide the opportunity to purchase more than 30 days. You can talk for a very long time, so rather try this cheat in the game.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Genshin Impact, Epic Games
Visuals(ESP & Wallhack)
- Enemies - turns on ESP on enemies
- Animals - choice of displayed animals
- Chest - shows chests
- Boxes - ESP in the form of boxes
- Special Items - other categories of items for esp
- Names - display the name of items and enemies
- Distance - show distance to objects
- Max Distance - maximum working distance esp
- Show Offscreen - show objects outside the field of view
- Map Hack - shows the selected object on the map
- No Fog - disable fog
Gameplay(Combat & Game Features)
- Freeze Monsters - freeze opponents
- Monsters won't attack - Enemies will not be able to attack you
- Infinite Stamina - stamina is not consumed
- AOE Damage - enable area damage
- Kill Aura - aura that deals damage to enemies
- God Mod - invincibility mode
- Infinite Ult - ultimate becomes infinite
- CD Reducer - cooldown reduction
- NoClip - allows you to pass through objects
- FlyHack - flight mode without restrictions
Loot
- Auto Loot - automatic looting
- Magnetizer - draws loot to the player
- Objects Logger - registration of selected objects
- Item Adder - allows you to add the desired item to ESP
- Auto Seelies - "seelies " themselves fly to the right place
Other(Misc)
- FPS Unlocker - helps to increase the maximum FPS
- Custom Time - select the desired time of day
- Camera Zoom - camera zoom in/out
- Skip Dialogues - automatic skip dialogs
- Skinchanger - choice of skins
- Binds - keys for quick activation of functions