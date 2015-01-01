Cheat Medusa Rage for Tarkov

Information about cheat

Are you looking for interesting software for Tarkov? We suggest you pay attention to our new product: private cheat Medusa Rage for Escape From Tarkov. This product will become an excellent tool for you that will help you get more sensations from the game. It has a huge number of features, you can scroll and study the menu for a very long time, never ceasing to be surprised by new exploits. There is a powerful aimbot that works very well and has the ability to flexibly configure. Also in the cheat you will find a huge number of visual ESP features, from WH showing players to Loot ESP and displaying mines and other objects. The Medusa software menu is available in 3 languages: Russian, English and Chinese. It will be easier to try this product in the game to get an idea of ​​​​it, so we hope that you are interested!

System Requirements

  • Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11
  • Processor: Intel & AMD
  • Video card: Nvidia & AMD
  • Client: Battlestate Games Launcher

Aimbot

  • Enabled - turn aim on/off
  • Aim Key - select a key for aiming
  • Silent Melee - silent aim for melee weapons
  • Instant Hit - bullets instantly hit the target
  • Only Visible - aiming only at visible targets
  • Force Body Aim - a separate bind for aim, which always aims at the body
  • FOV - setting the size of the working area for aim
  • Max Distance - limit the range of aimbot
  • Nearest Bone - aiming at the closest part of the body to the sight
  • Bone (Bots / Players) - select hitboxes for aiming for players/bots
  • Ignored Roles - select the types of characters that will be ignored when aiming
  • Line To Target - draw a line to the current aim target
  • Draw FOV (Filled, Color, Style) - show the current FOV size as a circle around the sight

Players ESP (Wallhack)

  • Players ESP - wh showing players
  • Bot ESP - wh showing bots
  • Box ESP - wallhack in the form of boxes
  • Box Style (Corners, Outline, Box) - style of boxes
  • Skeleton - wh in the form of skeletons
  • Chams - highlighting players with chams (painting the player model)
  • Chams Style (Latex, Glow, Glass Glow, Xray, Amogus, Depth, In-Depth)
  • Chams Settings (Power, Intensity, Colors)
  • Health ESP - indicator showing the amount of HP, the ability to choose the style and color
  • Player Info (Name, Distance, Level, K/D, Time in game, Survived streak)
  • Weapon - weapons in the hands of players
  • Inventory - contents of players' inventory (shows only items equipped on players)
  • Inventory Min Price - minimum inventory price to display
  • Max Distance - wallhack range
  • Tracers - lines from the center of the screen to the player models
  • Show Full Bot Names - show full bot nicknames
  • Custom Colors (Players / SCAVS / Bots / Bosses)

Loot ESP (Items)

  • Enable - activate esp showing items
  • Distance - distance to items
  • Price - the price of items
  • Names - names of objects
  • Shorten Names - shorten names
  • Max Distance - limit the operating distance of Loot ESP
  • Font Size - the font size used for Loot ESP text
  • Hide in Scope - hide loot in scope
  • Hide In Battle Mode - hide loot in battle mode
  • Quest Items - items for tasks, quest helper
  • Min Price Filter - filter items by minimum price
  • Custom Loot Filter - fully customizable loot filter, flexible settings

Loot ESP Categories

  • Weapon - various weapons
  • Ammo - ammunition
  • Ammo Boxes - boxes with bullets
  • Magazines - gun magazines
  • Sights - sights
  • Suppressors - silencers
  • Tactical Devices - tactical devices
  • Weapon Parts - weapon parts
  • Special Equipment
  • Repair - items for repair
  • Keys
  • Barter - items for barter
  • Containers - containers containing loot
  • Maps - maps
  • Provisions - food related items
  • Gear - armor
  • Meds - medicine
  • Currency - rubles, dollars, euros

World ESP

  • Grenades (Frag / Flash / Smoke) - show grenades
  • Grenades Settings (Distance / Timer / Trajectory / Sphere / Radius)
  • Trajectory / Radius Style - settings for the visual style of the grenade trajectory and radius
  • Danger Zones (Mines / Snipers)
  • Mounted Weapons - stationary weapons (machine guns)
  • Exits - exit points
  • Show Exit Requirements - evacuation point requirements
  • BTR - armored personnel carriers
  • Bullet Lines (Tracers) - show trajectories of fired bullets
  • Hit Marker - mark the points where the bullets hit
  • Hit Sound - hit sounds
  • Time Changer - ability to set any time of day
  • Map info - window with information about the map (loot, players, bosses, etc.)
  • Local Player Chams - Displays chams on your character
  • Ammo Count - show the remaining ammo in the clip
  • Crosshair - static crosshair in the middle of the screen

Misc (Exploits)

  • Silent Loot - instant pickup of items, can be looted through walls at a short distance (2 meters)
  • Auto Loot - automatically pick up everything valuable (Loot Vacuum)
  • Speedhack - Increase Movement Speed
  • Run and Shoot - ability to shoot while sprinting
  • No Recoil - disable weapon recoil when shooting
  • No Sway - disable camera sway effect when shooting
  • Instant ADS - instant opening of the sight (without animation)
  • Extra Lean - long arms (eg when pressing Q/E)
  • K/D Dropper - automatic drain of KD, the cheat will do everything for you
  • Thermal Vision - thermal vision mode
  • Night Vision - night vision mode
  • No Visor - disable the visual effect of the helmet visor
  • Third Person - activate third person view (like in GTA)
  • FOV Changer - change field of view
  • Aspect Ratio Changer - change the aspect ratio in the game (stretch the image)
  • Post FX - visually change the color of the game image
  • Zoom Hack - unique zoomhack, zooming in on a camera without optics
  • Auto examine & Fast examine - examines objects without your participation in a matter of seconds (works only in conjunction with Silent loot, similar to the method of Auto loot)

Other Features (Misc)

  • Menu Key - ability to change the key for calling the menu
  • Panic Key - a button by pressing which the cheat boot is completely disabled
  • Battle Mode Key - switches to battle mode, disables loot and unnecessary visuals
  • Menu Customization - settings that change the appearance of the reader menu
  • CFG System - system for saving/loading configs
  • Update Item Names / Prices - get current item names and prices