How to Cheat in Genshin Impact? What to do if Genshin Impact hack doesn't work?

On this page there is a guide to this cheat.
How to download and run cheat for Genshin?
- After successful payment, you will receive a key to activate the cheat.
- Before downloading and running the cheat, it is recommended to disable Windows Defender and all antiviruses on your PC. The game must also be closed.
- Download the software loader from this link.
- Run the file you just downloaded as an administrator.
- Paste your key in the "Key" field and click "Login".
- The cheat loader window will open. Here you can see information about the status of the software and the duration of your subscription.
- Click on the "Start Load" button to start the cheat injection.
- Launch the game and join the server.
- After your character and game world fully loaded press F2. The injection is accompanied by a sound signal (2 beeps).
- Software launched successfully. Show/hide menu - key Insert.
Video with the launch and demonstration of the cheat for Genshin Impact:
What to do if the software for Genshin does not work?
- The most common problem that prevents the cheat from loading and working correctly is the included Windows Defender or another antivirus. You must completely disable Windows Defender (namely, real-time protection) and all antiviruses on your PC.
Disabling Windows Defender(Click here to open)
- Also, the enabled Windows Smart Screen filter may interfere with loading and running the software. Type "Reputation based protection" in the start menu and turn off all the checkboxes there.
- UAC must be disabled for the cheat and loader to work properly. To do this, you need to enter UAC in the Windows search, open "Change User Account Control settings" and move the slider to the lowest position.
- In addition, you need to uninstall Riot Vanguard and FaceIT AC via Software Uninstalling.
