Unicore for Wuthering Waves
Information about cheat
The Unicore cheat for Wuthering Waves is an ideal tool for comfortable play and fast progress. The software includes a wide range of functionality: ESP (WH) and a radar for displaying enemies, loot and key objects, as well as the ability to put your own marks on the map. Aimbot, Rapid Fire (multi-hit) and other functions are provided for battles, ensuring easy victories over opponents. Among the features of Unicore, speedhack, teleportation and God mode (immortality) also stand out, which make the passage as simple and exciting as possible. The cheat combines high quality with a low chance of ban due to careful work and bypassing the anti-cheat. The affordable price makes Unicore an excellent choice for every player.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Wuthering Waves (Kurogames), Epic Games
Visuals (WH, Radar)
- ESP - allows you to show the location of the objects you need using the cheat
- Show Offscreen - show offscreen objects using arrows
- Box - WH in the form of boxes
- Name - names of displayed objects/targets
- Distance - distance to the ESP targets
- Xray - wallhack in the form of a glowing backlight
- Radar - radar window displaying selected elements
- Characters (Monster, NPC, Animal, Other) - select characters to display
- Items (Treasure, Collectable, Teleport, Challenge, Sonance Casket, Destroyeble, Ores, Other) - filter for displayed ESP items
- Custom Filters - the ability to fine-tune the displayed elements
Combat (Aimbot, Rapid Fire, Multihit, etc.)
- Rapid Fire (Multi-Hit) - multi-attack, allows you to make many hits with one click
- Aimbot - help in aiming at targets with the help of cheat
- Auto Absorb - automatic absorption
- Dumb Enemies - stupid mobs, harmless to you
- Magnetizer - magnet for mobs and items
- Type (Monster, NPC, Animals, Item) - filter targets for aim and magnet
- Max Distance - aim / magnet range
- FOV - area of operation of the aim / magnet
- Draw FOV - show the working area of the aim and magnet as a circle on the screen
Player Exploits (Speedhack, Fly, God Mode)
- Noclip - free movement mode through textures, you can increase the speed (speedhack, flyhack)
- Infinite Stamina - infinite stamina, you can infinitely perform actions that require stamina
- Profile Changer - the ability to change information in your game profile
- God Mode - god mode, immortality and immunity to damage and other negative effects
- Suicide - allows you to commit suicide (die instantly)
- No Fall Damage - disables damage from falling from height
- Character Transparency - makes your character model transparent
- Auto-Loot - automatic pickup of loot
- Auto Loot Filters - settings and filters for loot that will be selected automatically
Teleport (Mouse, Quest, Custom)
- Mouse Teleport - teleport to the point where you are looking (point with the mouse cursor)
- Quest Teleport - teleport to the quest location
- Entities Teleport (Treasure, Monster, NPC, Animal) - teleportation of objects, and to objects
- Custom Teleport - teleport to points of your choice
- Loops - the ability to loop teleportation between certain points
- Waypoints - allows you to create your own marks and teleport to them
General Exploits (Various)
- FOV Changer - change the field of view (angle of view)
- Free Camera - flight mode in free camera (character remains in place)
- Camera Zoom - the ability to zoom in on the camera to see something at a distance
- FPS Unlocker - Unlock higher FPS than available in the game
- Resolution Scale - the scale of the game screen resolution
- Fullbright - high brightness / contrast mode
- Gamma - change the color scheme of the game
- Remove Toon Outline - removes cartoon outline
- Custom Time - set any time of day in the game
- Speedup Craft Time - speeds up the crafting process
- Auto Dialogs - automatic dialogue passage
- Weather Changer - change the weather in the game
- Hide UI - hide the game interface
- Speedup Game - speed up the game completely
- Console - allows you to use the console through the cheat menu
- Crosshair - static sight in the middle of the screen and flexible adjustments
Misc (Other Unicore Features for Wuthering Waves)
- Configs - the ability to save and load your settings for the reader
- Language - Unicore software menu is available in English and Russian
- Menu Key - allows you to change the key for calling the Unicore menu