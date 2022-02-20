Undetected External Aim + WH for Deadside
Information about cheat
We present to your attention an External cheat for the game Deadside. This product has minimal interaction with your system and game files, so the chance of a ban for using such software is minimal. Inside the cheat you will find a decent vector aimbot, a convenient Wallhack with a bunch of settings for displaying players, loot and other objects. Optimization for this product is performed normally, so there should not be a significant decrease in FPS. In addition, the strength of this cheat is its price. Yes, if you need cheaper software, then this option will suit you, because it is the cheapest private cheat for the game Deadside. We hope we were able to interest you in our unique offer!
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam
Aim + Weapon Exploits (No Recoil for Deadside)
- Enable Aimbot (Turn on aiming)
- Aimbot FOV (Aim radius)
- No Recoil (Turn off Weapon Recoil)
- No Spread (All bullets hit the same point)
- Fast Scope (Instant ADS) - opens sight without animation (instantly)
- Aimbot Key - bind key for aimbot activaiton
- Aimbot Hitbox (Bone) - body parts for aiming
- Max Distance - limit aimbot working distance
- Draw FOV - show the radius of the aim using a circle
- Filled FOV - fill the background of the aim radius with some color
Wallhack (WH for Deadside)
- Players ESP - Wallhack agaisnt players
- Bots ESP - Wallhack against Bots / NPCs
- Box ESP - wh in the from of boxes
- Snapline - wh in the form of lines
- Skeleton - wh in the form of player skeletons
- Tag - player/bot tag
- Dead - show the dead in a different color
- Max Distance - limit the operating distance WH
- Box Style (Cornered, 2D Boxes) - select the box style
- Custom Colors - customize colors for Wallhack
Items ESP (WH for Items)
- Loot ESP (Items WH)
- Clothes (Jackets, Pants, Vests, Masks, Gloves, Backpack)
- Medical Items (Medicaments, Medkit)
- Weapon (Firearms, Ammo)
- Devices
- Repair Items
- Loot BOX
- Materials
- Tools
- Food
- Recovery Items
- Water Column
- Max Distance (Limit items wh range)
- Custom Colors (Choose your colors for items)
Misc Features (Extra Settings)
- Radar (POS X / Y, Distance)
- Crosshair (Thickness / Size / Color)
- Font Settings (Enemy Font Size / Items Font Size)
- CFG System (Save Config / Load Config)
- Menu Key (Bind Key for Menu)