Information about cheat

Introducing Unicore for Identity V – a stylish, convenient, and functional solution for players who want to improve efficiency in matches and maximize gameplay enjoyment. The software arsenal includes informative ESP (Wallhack) for Hunters and Survivors, as well as a beautiful radar with numerous settings, allowing you to always keep situations under control. For confident gameplay, a highly accurate Aimbot is provided, which works perfectly for both Hunters and Survivors. Fans of working on decoding machines and healing teammates will enjoy the Auto QTE feature, which flawlessly performs skill checks. FOV Changer significantly expands the field of view, and flexible parameter configuration allows adjusting each function to your gaming style. The software supports three languages: Russian, English, and Chinese. Unicore stands out with a beautiful and intuitive interface, a wealth of detailed customization options, and reliable anti-ban protection, making it a safe tool for regular gameplay.