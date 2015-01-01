Unicore for Identity V (Юникор Identity 5)
Introducing Unicore for Identity V – a stylish, convenient, and functional solution for players who want to improve efficiency in matches and maximize gameplay enjoyment. The software arsenal includes informative ESP (Wallhack) for Hunters and Survivors, as well as a beautiful radar with numerous settings, allowing you to always keep situations under control. For confident gameplay, a highly accurate Aimbot is provided, which works perfectly for both Hunters and Survivors. Fans of working on decoding machines and healing teammates will enjoy the Auto QTE feature, which flawlessly performs skill checks. FOV Changer significantly expands the field of view, and flexible parameter configuration allows adjusting each function to your gaming style. The software supports three languages: Russian, English, and Chinese. Unicore stands out with a beautiful and intuitive interface, a wealth of detailed customization options, and reliable anti-ban protection, making it a safe tool for regular gameplay.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Idenity V Launcher
Aimbot (Aim Bot)
- FOV - Aimbot's field of view area
- Smooth - Smoothness level of aiming
- Hitboxes - Body parts the aimbot aims at (head, neck, chest)
- Visible Check - Aimbot will work only on visible targets
- Ignore Targets - Ability to select specific targets for aimbot ignore
- Show FOV - Show the aiming area of the aimbot as a circle
- Show Tracer - Display the movement of tracers
- Max Distance - Aimbot activation range
Hunter ESP (Wallhack for Hunters)
- Box - ESP display as boxes
- Nickname - Show the hunter's nickname
- Character Name - Show the name of the character
- Distance - Display distance to the hunter in meters
- Snaplines - Wallhack display as lines
- Skeleton - Wallhack display as skeletons
- Visible Only - Enable Wallhack only for visible hunters
- Max Distance - Wallhack range for hunters
- Proximity Warning - Displays a warning when in close contact with survivors (can be customized)
Survivors ESP (Wallhack for Survivors)
- Box - WH for survivors displayed as boxes
- Player Name - Show the survivor's nickname
- Distance - Display distance to the hunter in meters
- Health - Display survivors' HP level
- Snaplines - Wallhack displayed as lines
- Skeleton - Wallhack displayed as skeletons
- Visible Only - Activate wallhack only on visible survivors
- Max Distance - Wallhack range for survivors
World ESP (Wallhack on Objects)
- Box - Outline objects with boxes
- Name - Display object names
- Distance - Display distance to the object in meters
- Extra Info - Show detailed information about the object
- Snaplines - Draw lines to objects
- Filters - Allows the selection of specific items for display
- Decoding Machines
- Pallets
- Location Exits
- Dungeons
- Chests
- Chairs
- Lockers
- Crows
- Windows
- Camera
- Props from Hide and Seek
Other Unicore Identity Features
- Radar - Stylish radar with a ton of settings
- Crosshair - Enable static crosshair at the center of the screen
- FOV Changer - Allows significant expansion of the field of view
- Auto QTE - Automatically completes skill checks
- Auto Struggle - Automatically resists being captured by the hunter
- Auto Pallet - Automatically activates obstacles with parameter settings
- Configs - Convenient system for saving and loading cheat setup profiles
- Languages - Unicore cheat supports multiple languages (Russian, English, Chinese)
- Menu Key - Ability to assign your own key to open the Unicore menu
- Keybinds List - Displays the list of binds for activating cheat options
