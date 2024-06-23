Ancient Cheat for Rust
Information about cheat
We are glad to present you a new product in our store - a private cheat Ancient for Rust. This hack is really worth attention, because it has everything you need for a cool game in Rust using cheats. First of all, pay attention to the aimbot, here you will find a powerful silent aim with flexible settings, suitable for both Legit and Rage gaming. The next important point is ESP, there are a lot of visual features here: different types of ESP, chams, loot, radar, local chams and much more. All visual functions have settings and customization, so no one will remain indifferent. In addition, this product also has various exploits, so the functionality is not limited to aim and WH. In short, if you need a really powerful cheat for Rust with a large number of types of hacking, then Ancient Rust will definitely please you! We hope that you will appreciate our offer.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam
Aimbot (Silent / Memory)
- Enabled - enable/disable aimbot
- Silent Aim - a powerful type of aim, bullets hit the target in the FOV radius, but the sight and camera are stationary
- Memory Aim - this type of aimbot is aimed using data from the game's memory
- Aim Key - select a key to activate aim (hold)
- Smooth - smoothness of Memory Aim movements, higher value - less sharp aim
- Max Distance - range of aiming
- FOV (Draw FOV, Color) - the size of the aim's working area, the ability to draw it on the screen and change the color
- Bone - hitboxes that the aim will shoot at
- Targets (Enemies, NPCs, Teammates, Sleepers, Friends) - selecting targets for aim
- Lock Target (Key) - when you press this key, the aim will be fixed on the current target until the fire stops or the target is destroyed
- Target Line - mark the current aim target with a line
- Prediction Dot - a dot showing where the aimbot will aim if you open fire from the current position
- Show Belt Items - show players items in hot slots
- Recoil Modify (X / Y Value) - settings to reduce weapon recoil (RCS)
- Spread Modify - settings to reduce spread when shooting
- Fast Eoka - insta shot with eoka
- No Shotgun Spread - disable spread on shotguns, all bullets hit one point
- Crosshair (Gap/Lenth/Thickness/Dot Scale) - static crosshair in the middle of the screen and its settings
Player ESP (WH)
- Players ESP - WH showing players with different visuals
- Targets (Enemies, Teammates, NPCs, Sleepers) - separate WH settings for enemies, allies, NPCs and sleepers
- Box ESP - WH in the form of boxes
- Name - player nicknames and NPC names
- Weapon (Name, Icon) - weapon in the target's hands, name and icon
- Team ID - from the player's team, players from the same team have the same ID
- Distance - distance in meters to ESP targets
- Skeleton - ESP in the form of skeletons
- Look Direction - the direction of the characters' gaze
- Look Alert - warning if someone is looking at you
- Explosive Flags - if the player has explosives, it will be shown on the screen
- OOF Arrows - show players out of camera view using arrows
- Max Distance - ESP operating range
- Custom Colors - customize colors for all Player ESP elements
- Radar Hack (Players, Count, Colors, Size) - radar window with various settings
- Player List - display the list of players in a separate window and on the radar
Player Chams (14+ Styles)
- Targets (Enemies, Teammates, NPCs, Sleepers) - separate settings of chams for different roles of characters
- Fire - chams with a fiery texture
- Red Glow - red glowing chams
- Electric - shimmering electric chams
- Bubble - chams with bubble texture
- Pink - pink chams
- Blue Glow - glowing blue chams
- Gray Glass - chams with gray glass texture
- Bubble Second - Alternative Bubble Chams
- Sun - brightly shining sun chams
- Purple Glow - purple glowing chams
- White Electro - white shimmering electric chams
- Yellow Glow - yellow glowing chams
- Yellow Glow Second - alternative yellow glowing chams
- Ghost - ghostly transparent chams
World ESP
- Enable - enable ESP for various objects
- Object Name - names of displayed objects
- Distance - distance to resources
- Max Distance - range setting
- Colors - choose colors to your taste
- Ore (Stone, Metal, Sulfur) - display of ores
- Crates (Normal, Military, Elite, Bradley, Heli, Locked, Basic, Advanced) - containers (chests)
- Animals (Horse, Wolf, Bear, Boar) - wild animals
- Collectables (Hemp, Mushroom, Diesel Barrel, Berry Yellow/Blue/Red/White, Potato, Pumpkin, Corn) - collectibles in the world
- Deployables (Sleeping Bag, Tool Cupboard, Small/Large Wooden Box) - deployable objects
- Traps (Turret, Gun Trap, Samsite, Landmine, FlameTurret) - various traps and turrets
- Transport (Minicopter, Chinook Heli, Rawboat, Rhib, Scrap Helicopter, Patrol Helicopter, Bradley APC, Bicycle, Motorbike)
- Other (Dropped Items, Corpses, Supply Drop, Recycler, Tree Log, Loot Filter) - other things
- Raids (Timer, Object Setup) - display raids in real time
- Waypoints - the ability to create your own marks on the map using cheat
General Exploits (Misc)
- Local Chams (Hand, Weapon, Style) - local player chams
- Last Death Position - Marks the last place of your death
- Debug Camera (Speed, Key) - the ability to switch to free flight mode, helps to inspect the bases of potential victims
- Bright Night - bright night mode, bright as day
- Change Time - ability to set any time of day
- Bright Caves - bright caves, light as in the open air
- Remove Layers - remove display of layers (water, buildings, sky, etc.)
- No Bob - disable weapon sway when moving
- No Lower - weapons are not hidden under you when moving/near walls
Movement Exploits
- No Fall Damage - remove damage from falling from height
- Infinity Jump - endless jumps
- Shoot In Air - the ability to shoot while jumping
- Omni Sprint - full speed running in any direction
- Force Ladder - special movement animation
- No Player Collision - disables collision with players
- No Head Collision - your head goes through textures
- NoClip (Key, Speed) - free flight mode, like a debug camera, but you actually move
- Striptease Animation - moving with striptease animation, everyone sees it
Misc (Others)
- Battle Mode - enable battle mode (by pressing a key), disables all ESP except for players
- Font Style - font settings for ESP
- Chinese Translation - Switch Ancient Rust cheat menu to Chinese
- Friendship (Add Friend) - allows you to add players to your friends list (show them separately, exceptions for aim)
- Panic Key - a key that will disable the cheat completely (when you are called for verification)