Arcane for Dune Awakening — a powerful private cheat created for those who want to confidently dominate the game and get the maximum enjoyment from the process. The software is equipped with a modern and stylish menu that allows you to quickly manage all functions and flexibly customize them to your needs. At its core is a precise and convenient Aimbot, ensuring accurate shots and an advantage in any shootout. It is complemented by a detailed ESP (Wallhack), which shows players, resources, and items through walls, while the filtering system helps display only the necessary information. Special attention is paid to security — the built-in StreamProof protection completely hides the menu and all visual elements of the cheat on streams, screenshots, and videos. Additionally, Arcane supports three interface languages (Russian, English, and Chinese), making it a convenient and accessible choice for a wide audience of players.