Arcane for Dune Awakening — a powerful private cheat created for those who want to confidently dominate the game and get the maximum enjoyment from the process. The software is equipped with a modern and stylish menu that allows you to quickly manage all functions and flexibly customize them to your needs. At its core is a precise and convenient Aimbot, ensuring accurate shots and an advantage in any shootout. It is complemented by a detailed ESP (Wallhack), which shows players, resources, and items through walls, while the filtering system helps display only the necessary information. Special attention is paid to security — the built-in StreamProof protection completely hides the menu and all visual elements of the cheat on streams, screenshots, and videos. Additionally, Arcane supports three interface languages (Russian, English, and Chinese), making it a convenient and accessible choice for a wide audience of players.

  • Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2)
  • Processor: AMD & INTEL
  • Video card: AMD & NVIDIA
  • Client: Steam
Aimbot (AIM)

  • Enable Aimbot - enable/disable Aimbot
  • Draw FOV Border - displays the Aimbot working radius on the screen
  • Visible Check - if activated, targets behind walls will not be selected
  • Target Player - when activated, the aimbot will aim at players
  • Target BOT - when activated, the aimbot will aim at bots
  • Bone Selection - selection of bones where the aimbot will aim (Head, Neck, Body, Pelvis)
  • Smooth - smooths the aimbot's aiming at targets

Players & Items (Wallhack)

  • 2D Box - display players using 2D boxes
  • Box Filled - fill boxes with a separate color
  • View Line - displays the direction of enemies' view
  • Line - Wallhack in the form of a line
  • Weapon in Hands - displays the current weapon in the hands of characters
  • Nickname - displays players' nicknames
  • Skeleton - Wallhack in the form of a skeleton
  • Container - display the location of containers
  • Distance - distance to players/containers in meters
  • Visible Check - colors enemies in the field of view with a different color
  • Hide BOT - do not display bots
  • Hide Empty - do not display empty containers
  • Render Distance - Wallhack working distance

Other Arcane Dune Awakening Features

  • Enable Particle - enables visual effects in the cheat menu
  • VSync - enable/disable vertical synchronization directly from the cheat menu
  • Watermark - display a mini-panel with information
  • Show Time - displays the current time
  • Show FPS - displays FPS on the screen
  • DPI Scale - allows adjusting the interface scale of the cheat
  • Crosshair - allows displaying a custom crosshair on the screen
  • Off Screen - arrows pointing to players outside the field of view
  • Watermark Position - setting the position of the software watermark
  • Notify Position - setting the position of notifications from actions in the cheat
  • Language - Arcane cheat supports 3 languages (Russian, English, Chinese)

