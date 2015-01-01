Arcane Dune Awakening Software
Arcane for Dune Awakening — a powerful private cheat created for those who want to confidently dominate the game and get the maximum enjoyment from the process. The software is equipped with a modern and stylish menu that allows you to quickly manage all functions and flexibly customize them to your needs. At its core is a precise and convenient Aimbot, ensuring accurate shots and an advantage in any shootout. It is complemented by a detailed ESP (Wallhack), which shows players, resources, and items through walls, while the filtering system helps display only the necessary information. Special attention is paid to security — the built-in StreamProof protection completely hides the menu and all visual elements of the cheat on streams, screenshots, and videos. Additionally, Arcane supports three interface languages (Russian, English, and Chinese), making it a convenient and accessible choice for a wide audience of players.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2)
- Processor: AMD & INTEL
- Video card: AMD & NVIDIA
- Client: Steam
Aimbot (AIM)
- Enable Aimbot - enable/disable Aimbot
- Draw FOV Border - displays the Aimbot working radius on the screen
- Visible Check - if activated, targets behind walls will not be selected
- Target Player - when activated, the aimbot will aim at players
- Target BOT - when activated, the aimbot will aim at bots
- Bone Selection - selection of bones where the aimbot will aim (Head, Neck, Body, Pelvis)
- Smooth - smooths the aimbot's aiming at targets
Players & Items (Wallhack)
- 2D Box - display players using 2D boxes
- Box Filled - fill boxes with a separate color
- View Line - displays the direction of enemies' view
- Line - Wallhack in the form of a line
- Weapon in Hands - displays the current weapon in the hands of characters
- Nickname - displays players' nicknames
- Skeleton - Wallhack in the form of a skeleton
- Container - display the location of containers
- Distance - distance to players/containers in meters
- Visible Check - colors enemies in the field of view with a different color
- Hide BOT - do not display bots
- Hide Empty - do not display empty containers
- Render Distance - Wallhack working distance
Other Arcane Dune Awakening Features
- Enable Particle - enables visual effects in the cheat menu
- VSync - enable/disable vertical synchronization directly from the cheat menu
- Watermark - display a mini-panel with information
- Show Time - displays the current time
- Show FPS - displays FPS on the screen
- DPI Scale - allows adjusting the interface scale of the cheat
- Crosshair - allows displaying a custom crosshair on the screen
- Off Screen - arrows pointing to players outside the field of view
- Watermark Position - setting the position of the software watermark
- Notify Position - setting the position of notifications from actions in the cheat
- Language - Arcane cheat supports 3 languages (Russian, English, Chinese)
