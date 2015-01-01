SMG Dune Awakening Software
Information about cheat
Introducing the latest innovation — the private cheat SMG for Dune Awakening! This software combines reliability, convenience, and powerful functionality, while minimizing the risk of bans thanks to advanced anti-cheat bypass. Additionally, SMG includes a built-in HWID spoofer to help bypass hardware bans or protect against them in the future. The features are top-notch: it includes a high-precision Aimbot with a flexible customization system tailored to your playstyle. There is also a detailed ESP / WH with the ability to choose colors for each element — boxes, player nicknames, weapons, and even environmental items. For convenience, a preview window is provided where you can immediately see how the selected settings will look. Moreover, the cheat highlights loot containers, vehicles, and other important objects in the desert world of Dune, allowing you to always stay one step ahead of your opponents. The interface is designed in a modern style and supports two languages — Russian and English. The private cheat SMG for Dune Awakening is powerful software for those who value stability, control, and confidence in every game.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2)
- Processor: AMD & INTEL
- Video card: AMD & NVIDIA
- Client: Steam
Aimbot (Aim)
- Enable - enable/disable aimbot
- Auto Switch - automatic target switching
- Custom Prediction - trajectory prediction adjustment for aiming
- Visible Check - determines if the enemy is visible in the field of view or behind an obstacle
- Show Radius - display the aimbot's working radius
- Show Crosshair - display a custom crosshair on the screen
- Field of View (FOV) - set the radius (angle) of the aimbot's operation
- Smooth - level of smoothness for aimbot aiming
- Max Distance - maximum working distance of the aimbot
- Bone Selection - allows selecting body parts for the aim assist to target (Head, Neck, Body, Pelvis)
Players ESP (WH)
- Box Mode - box display mode (full or corners)
- Name - display the player's name
- Weapon - show the weapon in the player's hands
- Skeleton - ESP in the form of a skeleton
- Distance - distance to the target in meters
- Shield - displays the shield status
- Friendly (Guild) - display allies
- Visible State – visibility check for the enemy in the field of view, changes the box color
- Health - displays the player's HP level
- Render Distance - ESP working distance
- Preview ESP - preview of how ESP will look in the game
Bot ESP (NPC)
- Box Mode - box display mode (full or corners)
- Name - display the bot's name
- Weapon - show the weapon in the bot's hands
- Skeleton - ESP in the form of a skeleton
- Distance - distance to the target in meters
- Shield - displays the shield status
- Visible State – visibility check for the enemy (bots) in the field of view, changes the box color
- Health - displays the bot's HP level
- Render Distance - ESP working distance
- Preview ESP - preview of how ESP will look in the game
Loot ESP (Items)
- Loot Container - display loot containers
- Crash site - display crash sites
- Pentashield Key - display identified bracelets
- Flying Vehicle - display airborne vehicles
- Wheeled Vehicle - display ground vehicles
- Sandworm - display the location of the sandworm
- Corpse - display corpses
- Information Points - display information points
- Debug Objects - display all possible objects
Other SMG Dune Awakening Features
- FOV Changer - allows changing the field of view (angle)
- Zoom Hack - allows changing the zoom level
- Config System (Save, Load, Reset) - ability to save, load, and reset settings
- Font Settings (Name, Size, Change, Reset) - font settings for use in the cheat (name, size)
- Menu Key - select the key to open the cheat menu
- Panic Key - select the key that, when pressed, will completely close the cheat
- Battle Mode - key to activate battle mode, in which all ESP is disabled except for enemy display
- Language (Russian, English) - language of the SMG Dune cheat menu
- Spoofer - built-in spoofer for bypassing HWID bans
Ty for review 🤗
