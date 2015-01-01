Information about cheat

Introducing the latest innovation — the private cheat SMG for Dune Awakening! This software combines reliability, convenience, and powerful functionality, while minimizing the risk of bans thanks to advanced anti-cheat bypass. Additionally, SMG includes a built-in HWID spoofer to help bypass hardware bans or protect against them in the future. The features are top-notch: it includes a high-precision Aimbot with a flexible customization system tailored to your playstyle. There is also a detailed ESP / WH with the ability to choose colors for each element — boxes, player nicknames, weapons, and even environmental items. For convenience, a preview window is provided where you can immediately see how the selected settings will look. Moreover, the cheat highlights loot containers, vehicles, and other important objects in the desert world of Dune, allowing you to always stay one step ahead of your opponents. The interface is designed in a modern style and supports two languages — Russian and English. The private cheat SMG for Dune Awakening is powerful software for those who value stability, control, and confidence in every game.