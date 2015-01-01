Phoenix Chams for Delta Force (Satano)
Information about cheat
Introducing Phoenix (Satano) — an exceptionally legit and secure cheat for Delta Force, specifically designed for those who value precise gameplay without unnecessary risks. This solution is not overloaded with unnecessary features, but is focused on the most important aspect — high-quality opponent highlighting. The highlighting works not only on players but also on bots and animals, utilizing built-in mechanisms of the game engine. Thanks to this, the system load is minimal, memory leaks are absent, and performance and FPS remain consistently high even on low-end PCs. Phoenix does not interfere directly with game processes, making it one of the safest solutions on the market. Minimalistic functionality, high stability, and a low chance of detection — this is the perfect combination for those who want to play calmly and still see everything happening around them. An affordable price makes Phoenix an excellent choice for players who value quality, safety, and practicality.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2, 25H2)
- Processor: AMD & Intel
- Video card: NVIDIA & AMD
- Client: Steam, Epic Games (EGS), Delta Force Launcher (Global), Garena, WeGame (China)
Visuals (Wallhack)
- Chams Wallhack - WH in the form of a complete coloring of the player model using the game engine
- Visible Check - the players in the visible area and behind the obstacle are colored in different colors
- Players - WH shows players
- Bots - WH shows bots from operations
- Animals - Chams display different animals
Ty for review 🤗
Leave review
Similar Products
Ancient Delta Force
- Quite a powerful Aimbot with flexible settings
- Player ESP and Radar for displaying opponents
- Full StreamProof, Working and Safe DF software
Unnamed Delta Force Full
- High-precision Aimbot with a lot of settings
- 2 Types of Wallhack: classic and chams
- Loot ESP, StreamProof, and convenient menu
Delta Force Fecurity
- Highly accurate aimbot with smart settings
- ESP (WH) for displaying players, loot and vehicles
- Real Internal cheat with excellent optimization
Dullwave Delta Force
- Powerful Aimbot to improve your accuracy
- Convenient Player ESP for Delta Force Hawk Ops
- Balanced cheat from a reliable developer