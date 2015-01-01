Fecurity Software for Delta Force
Fecurity for Delta Force Hawk Ops – this is a modern private solution created for those who want to gain maximum advantage while enjoying smooth and comfortable gameplay. The product comes with a powerful aimbot featuring a flexible configuration system that lets you adjust aiming to perfectly match your playstyle – whether it’s precise legit shooting or aggressive firefights. A beautifully designed and detailed ESP for players provides all the essential information: nicknames, distance, health level, and enemy positions, helping you stay in control of every battle. Additional features include useful exploits – visor effect removal, anti-spread for pinpoint accuracy, and slides for dynamic movement. Special attention is given to customization: nearly every visual element can be color-adjusted individually, making the interface both convenient and stylish. If you are looking for powerful, safe, and visually appealing software for Hawk Ops – Fecurity is your ideal choice. Attention, This cheat only works with Intel processors!
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2)
- Processor: Intel Only
- Video card: AMD & NVIDIA
- Client: Steam, Epic Games (EGS), Delta Force Launcher (Global), Garena, WeGame (China)
Aimbot (Silent Aim)
- Aimbot Enabled - enable/disable aimbot
- Visible Only - aim only against enemies in line of sight
- Enemy Only - aim only against enemies
- FOV - the size of the area in which the aimbot catches targets
- Draw FOV - show the size of the aiming area as a circle
- Prediction - predicting the enemy's trajectory
- Target Switch Delay - delay before changing the target (in MS)
- Hitbox Priority - ability to select priority body parts for aiming
- Nearest Coefficient - percentage of shots that will be made at the part of the body closest to the sight
- First / Second Aim Key - ability to bind 2 keys to activate the aimbot (hold)
- Aim Toggle Key - the key when pressed will completely turn the aimbot on/off
Player ESP (WH)
- Players ESP - WH for displaying players and information about them
- Enemy Only - show only enemies
- Box ESP - Wallhack in the form of boxes
- Box Outline - additional outline of boxes
- Health - amount of HP for players (in the form of a bar)
- Armor – displays information about the players helmet and body armor
- Skeleton - esp in the form of skeletons
- Skeleton Thickness - thickness of skeleton lines
- Hero Name - shows the names of heroes
- Nickname – names (nicknames) of players
- Distance - distance to the ESP targets
- Max Distance - limit the range of WH
- Corpses - show corpses using ESP
Loot ESP
- Enabled – enable/disable Loot ESP
- Items – ESP to display items
- Containers – ESP to display containers
- Name – show item/container name
- Distance – distance to objects
- Count – shows the number of items in the box
- Price – shows the cost of items
- Min Price – minimum item cost for display
- Rare Price – separate filter for designating expensive items
- Max Distance – ESP display range
- Loot Key – key for interacting with Loot ESP (on/off)
- Container Key – key for enabling/disabling ESP Containers
Vehicle ESP
- Enabled – enable/disable ESP for Vehicles
- Enemy Only – show only enemy transport
- Box – enable box outline on equipment
- Box Outline – additional outline of boxes
- Health – amount of HP in transport
- Distance – distance to transport
- Max Distance – the range of the Vehicle ESP
- Key – a key bind that when pressed, allows you to turn enable or disable the Vehicle ESP
Other Fecurity DF Features
- Invisible Opacity – setting the transparency of ESP elements
- Custom Colors - the ability to customize colors for all visuals in the cheat
- Remove Visor – remove the effects of the visor (worn helmet)
- Edge Slide – Long jumps and stamina regeneration
- Distance Unit - select the unit of measurement, meters or feet
- Menu Key - the ability to bind your own key to call the software menu
- StreamProof – Fecurity menu and ESP will not be visible on screenshots, videos and streams
