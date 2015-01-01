Fecurity Software for Delta Force

Information about cheat

Fecurity for Delta Force Hawk Ops – this is a modern private solution created for those who want to gain maximum advantage while enjoying smooth and comfortable gameplay. The product comes with a powerful aimbot featuring a flexible configuration system that lets you adjust aiming to perfectly match your playstyle – whether it’s precise legit shooting or aggressive firefights. A beautifully designed and detailed ESP for players provides all the essential information: nicknames, distance, health level, and enemy positions, helping you stay in control of every battle. Additional features include useful exploits – visor effect removal, anti-spread for pinpoint accuracy, and slides for dynamic movement. Special attention is given to customization: nearly every visual element can be color-adjusted individually, making the interface both convenient and stylish. If you are looking for powerful, safe, and visually appealing software for Hawk Ops – Fecurity is your ideal choice. Attention, This cheat only works with Intel processors!

System Requirements

  • Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2)
  • Processor: Intel Only
  • Video card: AMD & NVIDIA
  • Client: Steam, Epic Games (EGS), Delta Force Launcher (Global), Garena, WeGame (China)
Buy Guide

Aimbot (Silent Aim)

  • Aimbot Enabled - enable/disable aimbot
  • Visible Only - aim only against enemies in line of sight
  • Enemy Only - aim only against enemies
  • FOV - the size of the area in which the aimbot catches targets
  • Draw FOV - show the size of the aiming area as a circle
  • Prediction - predicting the enemy's trajectory
  • Target Switch Delay - delay before changing the target (in MS)
  • Hitbox Priority - ability to select priority body parts for aiming
  • Nearest Coefficient - percentage of shots that will be made at the part of the body closest to the sight
  • First / Second Aim Key - ability to bind 2 keys to activate the aimbot (hold)
  • Aim Toggle Key - the key when pressed will completely turn the aimbot on/off

Player ESP (WH)

  • Players ESP - WH for displaying players and information about them
  • Enemy Only - show only enemies
  • Box ESP - Wallhack in the form of boxes
  • Box Outline - additional outline of boxes
  • Health - amount of HP for players (in the form of a bar)
  • Armor – displays information about the players helmet and body armor
  • Skeleton - esp in the form of skeletons
  • Skeleton Thickness - thickness of skeleton lines
  • Hero Name - shows the names of heroes
  • Nickname – names (nicknames) of players
  • Distance - distance to the ESP targets
  • Max Distance - limit the range of WH
  • Corpses - show corpses using ESP

Loot ESP

  • Enabled – enable/disable Loot ESP
  • Items – ESP to display items
  • Containers – ESP to display containers
  • Name – show item/container name
  • Distance – distance to objects
  • Count – shows the number of items in the box
  • Price – shows the cost of items
  • Min Price – minimum item cost for display
  • Rare Price – separate filter for designating expensive items
  • Max Distance – ESP display range
  • Loot Key – key for interacting with Loot ESP (on/off)
  • Container Key – key for enabling/disabling ESP Containers

Vehicle ESP

  • Enabled – enable/disable ESP for Vehicles
  • Enemy Only – show only enemy transport
  • Box – enable box outline on equipment
  • Box Outline – additional outline of boxes
  • Health – amount of HP in transport
  • Distance – distance to transport
  • Max Distance – the range of the Vehicle ESP
  • Key – a key bind that when pressed, allows you to turn enable or disable the Vehicle ESP

Other Fecurity DF Features

  • Invisible Opacity – setting the transparency of ESP elements
  • Custom Colors - the ability to customize colors for all visuals in the cheat
  • Remove Visor – remove the effects of the visor (worn helmet)
  • Edge Slide – Long jumps and stamina regeneration
  • Distance Unit - select the unit of measurement, meters or feet
  • Menu Key - the ability to bind your own key to call the software menu
  • StreamProof – Fecurity menu and ESP will not be visible on screenshots, videos and streams

