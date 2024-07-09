Ancient Delta Force Software
Information about cheat
The Ancient private cheat for Delta Force is a reliable and high-quality tool for improving your gameplay in this game. This product is equipped with a fairly powerful aimbot, ESP (WH) and radar. There is also full StreamProof, so the cheat is completely invisible when recording video and screenshots. The cheat is configured through a convenient and clear menu, which makes the process of using the cheat easier and more enjoyable. Significant focus was placed on security, so inside you will also find a built-in HWID-Spoofer to bypass the HWID ban from the ACE (AntiCheatExpert) anti-cheat. In addition, the Ancient cheat menu is available in 2 languages: English and Chinese, and the price is very affordable. If you were looking for a reliable cheat for Delta Force at a good price - Ancient will be an excellent solution for you. Good luck!
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam
Aimbot (Vector)
- Enable Aimbot - enable aimbot
- Static Aimbot - normal aim, moves in a straight line
- Curved Aimbot - advanced aimbot, moves more randomly
- Aim Key (First, Second) - bind 2 keys to activate aim (hold)
- FOV - the size of the area in which AIM operates
- Draw FOV - show the aiming area on the screen
- FOV Color - the color of the circle showing the aim area
- Smooth - smoothing of aim movements, the higher the value, the weaker the aim
- Bone (Head, Neck, Body) - select body parts for aiming (hitboxes)
- Nearest Bone - aim at the closest body part to the crosshair (hitbox)
- Force Bone - Switch AIM to a specific body part
- Force Key - body part switching key
- Only Visible - fire only at targets in direct line of sight
- Lock Target - fixing the aim on the target until it is destroyed or the fire stops
- Lock Knocked - aim at knocked enemies with aim
Player ESP (WH and Radar)
- Player ESP - wh for displaying players
- Distance - distance to enemies in meters
- Max Distance - Player ESP operating range
- Visible Check - enemies behind the wall and in direct line of sight are painted in different colors
- Box ESP - ESP in the form of boxes
- Skeleton - wh in the form of skeletons
- Skeleton Thickness - thickness of skeleton lines
- Health - show players HP using a bar (strip)
- Line - WH in the form of lines from you to enemy models
- Name - players' nicknames
- Team - the player's team
- Kills - the number of frags the player has
- Radar - radar window for displaying players
- Radar Size - radar window size
Misc (Other Ancient Delta Force Features)
- Configs - the ability to save and load cheat settings
- Language (English, Chinese) - language of the Ancient cheat menu for Delta Force
- StreamProof - Completely hide cheats on video recordings, streams or screenshots
- HWID-Spoofer - built-in cheat Ancient spoofer will allow to bypass HWID ban from anticheat
- Custom Colors - the ability to choose colors for many visual elements of the cheat to your taste
- Crosshair - static sight in the middle of the screen and its settings
- Font Size - setting the font size used in ESP