Ancient Delta Force Software

Screenshot Ancient Delta Force_0
Screenshot Ancient Delta Force_1
Screenshot Ancient Delta Force_2
Screenshot Ancient Delta Force_3

Information about cheat

The Ancient private cheat for Delta Force is a reliable and high-quality tool for improving your gameplay in this game. This product is equipped with a fairly powerful aimbot, ESP (WH) and radar. There is also full StreamProof, so the cheat is completely invisible when recording video and screenshots. The cheat is configured through a convenient and clear menu, which makes the process of using the cheat easier and more enjoyable. Significant focus was placed on security, so inside you will also find a built-in HWID-Spoofer to bypass the HWID ban from the ACE (AntiCheatExpert) anti-cheat. In addition, the Ancient cheat menu is available in 2 languages: English and Chinese, and the price is very affordable. If you were looking for a reliable cheat for Delta Force at a good price - Ancient will be an excellent solution for you. Good luck!

System Requirements

  • Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2)
  • Processor: Intel & AMD
  • Video card: Nvidia & AMD
  • Client: Steam

Aimbot (Vector)

  • Enable Aimbot - enable aimbot
  • Static Aimbot - normal aim, moves in a straight line
  • Curved Aimbot - advanced aimbot, moves more randomly
  • Aim Key (First, Second) - bind 2 keys to activate aim (hold)
  • FOV - the size of the area in which AIM operates
  • Draw FOV - show the aiming area on the screen
  • FOV Color - the color of the circle showing the aim area
  • Smooth - smoothing of aim movements, the higher the value, the weaker the aim
  • Bone (Head, Neck, Body) - select body parts for aiming (hitboxes)
  • Nearest Bone - aim at the closest body part to the crosshair (hitbox)
  • Force Bone - Switch AIM to a specific body part
  • Force Key - body part switching key
  • Only Visible - fire only at targets in direct line of sight
  • Lock Target - fixing the aim on the target until it is destroyed or the fire stops
  • Lock Knocked - aim at knocked enemies with aim

Player ESP (WH and Radar)

  • Player ESP - wh for displaying players
  • Distance - distance to enemies in meters
  • Max Distance - Player ESP operating range
  • Visible Check - enemies behind the wall and in direct line of sight are painted in different colors
  • Box ESP - ESP in the form of boxes
  • Skeleton - wh in the form of skeletons
  • Skeleton Thickness - thickness of skeleton lines
  • Health - show players HP using a bar (strip)
  • Line - WH in the form of lines from you to enemy models
  • Name - players' nicknames
  • Team - the player's team
  • Kills - the number of frags the player has
  • Radar - radar window for displaying players
  • Radar Size - radar window size

Misc (Other Ancient Delta Force Features)

  • Configs - the ability to save and load cheat settings
  • Language (English, Chinese) - language of the Ancient cheat menu for Delta Force
  • StreamProof - Completely hide cheats on video recordings, streams or screenshots
  • HWID-Spoofer - built-in cheat Ancient spoofer will allow to bypass HWID ban from anticheat
  • Custom Colors - the ability to choose colors for many visual elements of the cheat to your taste
  • Crosshair - static sight in the middle of the screen and its settings
  • Font Size - setting the font size used in ESP