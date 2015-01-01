Ghost Delta Force Software

Information about cheat

Ghost is a private cheat for Delta Force that combines powerful features with the most affordable price on the market. You get a convenient and stable piece of software with an extremely simple launch — no complicated setup needed.
Ghost includes everything you need: a precise and customizable aimbot, reliable ESP for displaying players and containers, and excellent optimization — your FPS will stay stable. Ghost offers a minimal risk of bans or detection thanks to high-quality protection and up-to-date anti-cheat bypass methods. It also comes with a fully working HWID Spoofer for Delta Force, giving you an extra layer of account security.
Finding an alternative with this level of quality at such a low price is almost impossible. Don’t miss your chance — choose Ghost and gain a real advantage!

System Requirements

  • Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (22H2, 23H2)
  • Processor: Intel & AMD
  • Video card: Nvidia & AMD
  • Client: Steam, Delta Force Launcher

ESP (WH)

  • Players ESP - WH for showing players
  • Show Team - show player team
  • Box ESP - WH in the form of boxes
  • Box Style (Full, Corners, Filled) - box esp type
  • Name - Players' nicknames
  • Health - amount of HP of players
  • Skeleton - esp in the form of skeleton
  • Line - esp in the form of line (snapline)
  • Distance - distance in meters to esp targets
  • Max Distance - esp range
  • Visible Check - show players behind the wall and in line of sight in different colors
  • Bots - show bots, bosses and additional info about them
  • Corpses - characters corpses
  • Containers - loot boxes

Aimbot (AIM)

  • Enable - turning on aimbot
  • Aim Key - bind key to activate aim
  • FOV - size of the aim work area
  • Draw FOV - show aim work area on screen
  • FOV Color - choosing a color for the aim circle
  • Crosshair - static sight in the middle of the screen
  • Visible Check - aim only at enemies not behind the wall
  • Smooth - smoothing of aim movements (higher value - weaker aimbot)
  • Max Distance - aimbot working range in meters
  • Bone - selecting body parts for aiming

Misc (Other Ghost Delta Force Features)

  • HWID-Spoofer - built-in HWID spoofer to bypass ban
  • Language (Russian, English) - the Ghost menu is available in 2 languages
  • StreamProof - cheat Ghost for Delta Force is hidden on screenshots and when recording videos and streams
  • Custom Colors - You can choose colors for most visual elements of the software
  • Configs (Save, Load) - ability to save and load your hack settings

