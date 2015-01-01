Ghost Delta Force Software
Information about cheat
Ghost is a private cheat for Delta Force that combines powerful features with the most affordable price on the market. You get a convenient and stable piece of software with an extremely simple launch — no complicated setup needed.
Ghost includes everything you need: a precise and customizable aimbot, reliable ESP for displaying players and containers, and excellent optimization — your FPS will stay stable. Ghost offers a minimal risk of bans or detection thanks to high-quality protection and up-to-date anti-cheat bypass methods. It also comes with a fully working HWID Spoofer for Delta Force, giving you an extra layer of account security.
Finding an alternative with this level of quality at such a low price is almost impossible. Don’t miss your chance — choose Ghost and gain a real advantage!
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (22H2, 23H2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam, Delta Force Launcher
ESP (WH)
- Players ESP - WH for showing players
- Show Team - show player team
- Box ESP - WH in the form of boxes
- Box Style (Full, Corners, Filled) - box esp type
- Name - Players' nicknames
- Health - amount of HP of players
- Skeleton - esp in the form of skeleton
- Line - esp in the form of line (snapline)
- Distance - distance in meters to esp targets
- Max Distance - esp range
- Visible Check - show players behind the wall and in line of sight in different colors
- Bots - show bots, bosses and additional info about them
- Corpses - characters corpses
- Containers - loot boxes
Aimbot (AIM)
- Enable - turning on aimbot
- Aim Key - bind key to activate aim
- FOV - size of the aim work area
- Draw FOV - show aim work area on screen
- FOV Color - choosing a color for the aim circle
- Crosshair - static sight in the middle of the screen
- Visible Check - aim only at enemies not behind the wall
- Smooth - smoothing of aim movements (higher value - weaker aimbot)
- Max Distance - aimbot working range in meters
- Bone - selecting body parts for aiming
Misc (Other Ghost Delta Force Features)
- HWID-Spoofer - built-in HWID spoofer to bypass ban
- Language (Russian, English) - the Ghost menu is available in 2 languages
- StreamProof - cheat Ghost for Delta Force is hidden on screenshots and when recording videos and streams
- Custom Colors - You can choose colors for most visual elements of the software
- Configs (Save, Load) - ability to save and load your hack settings
