Dullwave Delta Force Hawk Ops Software

Information about cheat

Private Dullwave cheat for Delta Force: Hawk Ops — is a new product from a reliable and well-established developer, created specifically for the new installment of the legendary series. The software offers everything necessary for a comfortable and effective game: a powerful Aimbot with flexible settings, suitable for both legitimate gameplay and aggressive styles, as well as a stylish and informative ESP that displays enemies and important information about them in real-time. The cheat interface is simple and intuitive, the menu is designed ergonomically, making the setup process as convenient as possible even for beginners. If you are looking for a reliable and safe cheat for Delta Force — Dullwave will be an excellent choice that will definitely not disappoint.

System Requirements

  • Operating system: Windows 10
  • Processor: Intel & AMD
  • Video card: Nvidia & AMD
  • Client: Steam
Buy Guide

Aimbot (Aimbot)

  • Enabled - enable/disable aimbot
  • Bind - select a key for aim activation
  • Bone - choose a body part for aiming
  • FOV - size of the working area on the screen
  • Draw FOV - display the size of the aim area on the screen
  • Aim Lock - lock aim on the target until it is destroyed or fire is stopped
  • Humanize - aim will try to simulate human movements
  • Invisibles (Visible Check) - fire at targets behind walls using aim
  • Dynamic Smooth - dynamic smoothing depending on the situation
  • Draw Snapline - mark the current aim target with a line
  • Smooth - smooth aim movements, higher value means weaker aim
  • Distance - aim working range

Player ESP (WH)

  • Player ESP - WH for displaying players and their information
  • Box (Corner, 2D BOX, Filled) - ESP in the form of boxes and their settings
  • Health Bar - indicator for displaying opponents' HP
  • Nickname - names of characters and players
  • Distance - distance to targets in meters
  • Skeleton - ESP in the form of skeletons
  • Snapline - ESP in the form of lines
  • Level - level of player profiles

Leave review


Similar Products

Delta Force Luna Chams
  • Safe WH for Delta Force - Minimum Risk!
  • Works in all modes: Warfare and Operations
  • Bright Chams highlight all players and vehicles
Delta Force
from 6 $

Ancient Delta Force
  • Quite a powerful Aimbot with flexible settings
  • Player ESP and Radar for displaying opponents
  • Built-in HWID-Spoofer + Full StreamProof (ObsBypass)
Delta Force
from 4 $