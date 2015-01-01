Dullwave Delta Force Hawk Ops Software
Information about cheat
Private Dullwave cheat for Delta Force: Hawk Ops — is a new product from a reliable and well-established developer, created specifically for the new installment of the legendary series. The software offers everything necessary for a comfortable and effective game: a powerful Aimbot with flexible settings, suitable for both legitimate gameplay and aggressive styles, as well as a stylish and informative ESP that displays enemies and important information about them in real-time. The cheat interface is simple and intuitive, the menu is designed ergonomically, making the setup process as convenient as possible even for beginners. If you are looking for a reliable and safe cheat for Delta Force — Dullwave will be an excellent choice that will definitely not disappoint.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam
Aimbot (Aimbot)
- Enabled - enable/disable aimbot
- Bind - select a key for aim activation
- Bone - choose a body part for aiming
- FOV - size of the working area on the screen
- Draw FOV - display the size of the aim area on the screen
- Aim Lock - lock aim on the target until it is destroyed or fire is stopped
- Humanize - aim will try to simulate human movements
- Invisibles (Visible Check) - fire at targets behind walls using aim
- Dynamic Smooth - dynamic smoothing depending on the situation
- Draw Snapline - mark the current aim target with a line
- Smooth - smooth aim movements, higher value means weaker aim
- Distance - aim working range
Player ESP (WH)
- Player ESP - WH for displaying players and their information
- Box (Corner, 2D BOX, Filled) - ESP in the form of boxes and their settings
- Health Bar - indicator for displaying opponents' HP
- Nickname - names of characters and players
- Distance - distance to targets in meters
- Skeleton - ESP in the form of skeletons
- Snapline - ESP in the form of lines
- Level - level of player profiles
