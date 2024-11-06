Luna Chams Tool for Delta Force
Information about cheat
It's time to introduce you to our first product for Delta Force - Luna Chams. This software is WH in the form of chams. Luna Chams Tool works in all game modes, in battles and operations. In operations, all players are shown using red textures, in battles - using yellow-orange ones. There is also a Visible Check, so players in direct line of sight can be distinguished from players who are behind walls or other obstacles. Since Luna Chams for DF does not have other functions, the chance of detecting this software is lower. During its operation, the software practically does not interact with files and processes of the game, leaving no traces. In addition to security, another important advantage of chams for Delta Force is performance. Using this product, you will not notice a decrease in FPS or any other lags. We hope that you will be interested in our offer. Chams cheat for Delta Force is perfect for fans of a careful and balanced game.
Attention, This cheat only works with Intel processors!
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11
- Processor: Intel Only
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam, WeGame
Luna Chams Tool for DF Features
- WH (ВХ) - wallhack in the form of chams shows opponents behind walls and other obstacles
- Player Chams - Chams highlight all players on the server
- Vehicle Chams - Chams highlight all vehicles on the map
- Visible Check - players behind a wall and in direct line of sight are shown differently
- Havoc Warfare - support for the battle game mode
- Hazard Operations - support for game mode with evacuation