Luna Chams Tool for Delta Force

It's time to introduce you to our first product for Delta Force - Luna Chams. This software is WH in the form of chams. Luna Chams Tool works in all game modes, in battles and operations. In operations, all players are shown using red textures, in battles - using yellow-orange ones. There is also a Visible Check, so players in direct line of sight can be distinguished from players who are behind walls or other obstacles. Since Luna Chams for DF does not have other functions, the chance of detecting this software is lower. During its operation, the software practically does not interact with files and processes of the game, leaving no traces. In addition to security, another important advantage of chams for Delta Force is performance. Using this product, you will not notice a decrease in FPS or any other lags. We hope that you will be interested in our offer. Chams cheat for Delta Force is perfect for fans of a careful and balanced game.



Attention, This cheat only works with Intel processors!