Phoenix FULL Software for PUBG Battlegrounds (Satano)
Information about cheat
Meet the full version of the legendary Phoenix — one of the most well‑known and functional cheats for PUBG. The software has long proven itself with stable performance, wide capabilities, and a well‑designed approach to comfortable gameplay with minimal risk. Phoenix's key feature is a vector aimbot with a flexible configuration system. It allows you to precisely adjust aim behavior for different combat styles — from careful legit‑shooting to more confident aggressive fights. Aimbot control is intuitive and doesn’t require long configuration. The informative ESP (WallHack) displays players, vehicles, loot, airdrops, and other important objects on the map. There is also a spectator display feature that helps you monitor the situation and avoid suspicious moments. To increase focus during combat, Battle Mode is available — a mode that disables World and Loot ESP, leaving only player information. Phoenix comes with an HWID Spoofer, and the convenient menu supports both Russian and English. An excellent choice for those who value functionality, stability, and control over every detail of their PUBG gameplay.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10 (21H2, 22H2), Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2, 25H2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam
Loot ESP (WH for Loot)
- Loot ESP - ability to see various loot lying on the ground
- Loot Filter - flexible system for filtering displayed loot by categories
- Armor 1 LVL - display level one armor (vests, helmets, backpacks)
- Armor 2 LVL - display level two armor (vests, helmets, backpacks)
- Armor 3 LVL - display level three armor (vests, helmets, backpacks)
- Blade - highlight melee weapons
- Pistols - shows the locations of pistols
- Submachine - shows submachine guns
- Shotguns - shows shotguns
- Rifles - shows the locations of assault rifles
- Snipers - shows where sniper weapons are lying
- Scopes - various sights and optics
- Medicine - large and small medkits, bandages, painkillers, energy drinks, and adrenaline syringes
- Attachments - all other weapon attachments
- Grenades - grenades and other throwable weapons in PUBG
- Distance - distance to displayed items in meters
- Max Distance - allows limiting the working distance of loot WH
Players ESP (WH)
- Players ESP - provides various information about enemies
- Visible Check - enemies in direct line of sight and behind walls will be tinted in different colors
- Show Bots (AI) - ESP feature that allows distinguishing bots from players, bot boxes will be labeled bot
- Boxes - highlight characters behind walls and obstacles using boxes
- Box Style (2D, Corners, Filled) - visual style settings for boxes
- Health (Text, Bar) - display players' HP using text and a bar indicator
- Skeleton - highlight players by overlaying skeletons on their models
- Knocked - when enabled, WH will also work on knocked players
- Equipment - display players' current equipment
- Weapon - show what weapon enemies are holding
- Ammo - amount of bullets in the magazine and reserve for opponents
- Snaplines - wallhack lines from your character to enemy models
- Kill Score - number of kills of players
- Level - display player levels
- Distance - shows distance to other players in meters
- Max Distance - allows limiting the ESP range
- Enemy Only - ESP features work only on enemy players
Aimbot (Vector Aim)
- Enabled - enable/disable aimbot
- Vector Aimbot - vector aiming helps you aim by moving the mouse cursor for you
- Field of View (FOV) - size of the area where aimbot works
- Show FOV - display the working area of the aimbot as a circle around the crosshair
- Aim Key - choose activation key for aimbot
- RCS - recoil control system when shooting using the aimbot
World ESP (WH for Objects)
- Vehicles - show where vehicles are located using WH
- Vehicles Info (Health, Fuel) - information about vehicle fuel and durability
- Airdrop - show the location of airdrops
- Airdrop Content - display the list of loot inside an airdrop
- Corpses - show dead players' boxes (corpses)
- Corpse Content - display inventory contents of player corpses
- Name - names of displayed objects
- Distance - distance in meters to displayed objects
- Max Distance - ability to adjust ESP range for different object types
- Show Grenades - show thrown grenades and their detonation timer
Other Features Phoenix Full PUBG
- Crosshair - constantly draw a static crosshair in the center of the screen
- Spectators - show how many players are spectating you
- Combat-Mode - disables all PUBG ESP features except WH for players
- Combat Filter - filter of objects displayed in Combat Mode
- Colors - allows choosing custom colors for most visual features in the cheat
- Language - the PUBG cheat menu supports 2 languages: English and Russian
- HWID-Spoofer - the cheat includes a spoofer to bypass PUBG bans
