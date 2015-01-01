Information about cheat

Meet the full version of the legendary Phoenix — one of the most well‑known and functional cheats for PUBG. The software has long proven itself with stable performance, wide capabilities, and a well‑designed approach to comfortable gameplay with minimal risk. Phoenix's key feature is a vector aimbot with a flexible configuration system. It allows you to precisely adjust aim behavior for different combat styles — from careful legit‑shooting to more confident aggressive fights. Aimbot control is intuitive and doesn’t require long configuration. The informative ESP (WallHack) displays players, vehicles, loot, airdrops, and other important objects on the map. There is also a spectator display feature that helps you monitor the situation and avoid suspicious moments. To increase focus during combat, Battle Mode is available — a mode that disables World and Loot ESP, leaving only player information. Phoenix comes with an HWID Spoofer, and the convenient menu supports both Russian and English. An excellent choice for those who value functionality, stability, and control over every detail of their PUBG gameplay.