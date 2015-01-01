Evicted Script for PUBG Battlegrounds

Information about cheat

Evicted for PUBG Battlegrounds is a premium set of scripts designed for those who want full control over recoil and significantly improve shooting efficiency. Evicted offers an advanced recoil control script with in-depth customization: support for all weapons, scopes, attachments, any mouse, and any screen resolution. Easily fine-tune the parameters to match your weapon and playstyle—the difference is noticeable immediately. The pack also includes useful additional modules: LagSwitch for tactical maneuvers, Zoom Hack for precise long-distance shooting, Anti-AFK for auto-session support, and Rapid Fire for high-speed shooting on compatible weapons. The controls are conveniently implemented in an intuitive menu, supporting both Russian and English languages; the configuration system allows you to save profiles and quickly load them on your next launch. Evicted focuses on stability and comfort: easy installation, flexible key bindings, compatibility with a wide range of peripherals, and regular updates for PUBG patches. A flexible tariff system is provided for convenience—from short-term subscriptions to long-term plans. Evicted is the choice for players who value accuracy, reliability, and convenience in every firefight.

System Requirements

  • Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11
  • Processor: AMD & Intel
  • Video card: NVIDIA & AMD
  • Client: Steam
Buy

No Recoil

  • Enable Script - enable/disable recoil control
  • Script Mode - script operating mode (hold button, on/off)
  • Position - recoil control type based on your position (standing, crouching, prone)
  • Y Control - manage vertical recoil
  • Smooth - smooth movement of macro during shooting
  • Weapon - currently active weapon
  • Scope - active scope on the gun
  • Grip - active grip
  • Muzzle - active muzzle attachment
  • Mag - active magazine on the gun

Recoil Settings

  • Individual Scope Sensitivities - individual settings for each zoom type
  • General Sens - general sensitivity for each scope
  • Vertical Multiplier - sensitivity adjustment for vertical aiming in scope
  • Shoulder / Ironsight Sensitivity - settings for close combat aiming
  • Scoped Sensitivity - sensitivity settings for 2x, 3x, 4x, 6x, 8x, 15x scopes
  • Rapid Fire - automatic firing mode for semi-automatics (pistols, DMRs, etc.)

Miscellaneous

  • Anti AFK - enable anti-kick for inactivity
  • Lag Switch - enable/disable packet delay (configurable)
  • Zoom Hack - enable/disable zoom hack (configurable)
  • Mini Overlay - display a window with information on the current gun and attachments
  • Notifications Hints - show notifications and hints about script operation

Other Evicted PUBG Features

  • Hotkeys - assign custom keys to toggle options (LagSwitch, Traffic, ZoomHack, etc.)
  • Keybinds - customize keys for precise macro operation (current guns, firing mode switching, breathing hold, etc.)
  • Menu Key - assign a custom key to open the Evicted menu
  • Language - Evicted script supports two languages (Russian, English)
  • Config - save and load your custom settings
  • Custom Color - change the script menu's color

Leave review


Similar Products

Phoenix Spoofer (Satano)
  • Time-tested Temp HWID Spoofer
  • Handles EAC and BE anti-cheats perfectly
  • Affordable price and excellent performance
Spoofer
from 1.6 $

Arcane PUBG
  • Quite Powerful and Smart Aimbot for PUBG (AIM)
  • PUBG ESP: Players, Vehicles, Loot, Airdrops and more
  • Full StreamProof, Radar and built-in HWID-Spoofer
PUBG
from 5 $

Ancient PUBG Hack
  • Powerful AIM: Lots of settings, precise shooting
  • 2 Radar Types: On Mini Map and on Big Map
  • Full StreamProof - Cheat is not visible anywhere!
PUBG
from 4 $

Wh-Satano PUBG (Phoenix)
  • We regularly update this product since 2021!
  • The most flexible Wallhack (ESP) at an affordable price
  • Simple Vector Aimbot and HWID-Spoofer to Bypass Ban
PUBG
from 1.8 $