Information about cheat

Evicted for PUBG Battlegrounds is a premium set of scripts designed for those who want full control over recoil and significantly improve shooting efficiency. Evicted offers an advanced recoil control script with in-depth customization: support for all weapons, scopes, attachments, any mouse, and any screen resolution. Easily fine-tune the parameters to match your weapon and playstyle—the difference is noticeable immediately. The pack also includes useful additional modules: LagSwitch for tactical maneuvers, Zoom Hack for precise long-distance shooting, Anti-AFK for auto-session support, and Rapid Fire for high-speed shooting on compatible weapons. The controls are conveniently implemented in an intuitive menu, supporting both Russian and English languages; the configuration system allows you to save profiles and quickly load them on your next launch. Evicted focuses on stability and comfort: easy installation, flexible key bindings, compatibility with a wide range of peripherals, and regular updates for PUBG patches. A flexible tariff system is provided for convenience—from short-term subscriptions to long-term plans. Evicted is the choice for players who value accuracy, reliability, and convenience in every firefight.