Evicted for PUBG Battlegrounds is a premium set of scripts designed for those who want full control over recoil and significantly improve shooting efficiency. Evicted offers an advanced recoil control script with in-depth customization: support for all weapons, scopes, attachments, any mouse, and any screen resolution. Easily fine-tune the parameters to match your weapon and playstyle—the difference is noticeable immediately. The pack also includes useful additional modules: LagSwitch for tactical maneuvers, Zoom Hack for precise long-distance shooting, Anti-AFK for auto-session support, and Rapid Fire for high-speed shooting on compatible weapons. The controls are conveniently implemented in an intuitive menu, supporting both Russian and English languages; the configuration system allows you to save profiles and quickly load them on your next launch. Evicted focuses on stability and comfort: easy installation, flexible key bindings, compatibility with a wide range of peripherals, and regular updates for PUBG patches. A flexible tariff system is provided for convenience—from short-term subscriptions to long-term plans. Evicted is the choice for players who value accuracy, reliability, and convenience in every firefight.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11
- Processor: AMD & Intel
- Video card: NVIDIA & AMD
- Client: Steam
No Recoil
- Enable Script - enable/disable recoil control
- Script Mode - script operating mode (hold button, on/off)
- Position - recoil control type based on your position (standing, crouching, prone)
- Y Control - manage vertical recoil
- Smooth - smooth movement of macro during shooting
- Weapon - currently active weapon
- Scope - active scope on the gun
- Grip - active grip
- Muzzle - active muzzle attachment
- Mag - active magazine on the gun
Recoil Settings
- Individual Scope Sensitivities - individual settings for each zoom type
- General Sens - general sensitivity for each scope
- Vertical Multiplier - sensitivity adjustment for vertical aiming in scope
- Shoulder / Ironsight Sensitivity - settings for close combat aiming
- Scoped Sensitivity - sensitivity settings for 2x, 3x, 4x, 6x, 8x, 15x scopes
- Rapid Fire - automatic firing mode for semi-automatics (pistols, DMRs, etc.)
Miscellaneous
- Anti AFK - enable anti-kick for inactivity
- Lag Switch - enable/disable packet delay (configurable)
- Zoom Hack - enable/disable zoom hack (configurable)
- Mini Overlay - display a window with information on the current gun and attachments
- Notifications Hints - show notifications and hints about script operation
Other Evicted PUBG Features
- Hotkeys - assign custom keys to toggle options (LagSwitch, Traffic, ZoomHack, etc.)
- Keybinds - customize keys for precise macro operation (current guns, firing mode switching, breathing hold, etc.)
- Menu Key - assign a custom key to open the Evicted menu
- Language - Evicted script supports two languages (Russian, English)
- Config - save and load your custom settings
- Custom Color - change the script menu's color
