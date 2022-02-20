ARK: Survival Evolved Hack
Information about cheat
After giveaway the game for free on Steam, the ARK has become more popular than ever, so we present you our new software for ARK: Survival Evolved. Our goal was to make a good wh with all the necessary visual features. It seems that everything worked out. In the cheat there is an esp to players, dinosaurs, loot and items. Everything you need for a comfortable game is present. Also, the program will be regularly updated and acquire new features, so the list of functions will expand in the future.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam, Epic Games
Players ESP
- Sleeping - show sleeping players
- Dead - show dead players
- Boxes - show players using boxes
- Skeleton - show players behind walls using skeletons
- Head Dot - draw a dot on the head of the characters
- Name - show nicknames of other characters
- Health - show the hitpoints of other players
- Distance - distance to enemies
- Ammo - the amount of ammo for players with weapons
- Snaplines - lines to other characters
Animals ESP
- Walking dino - show land dinosaurs
- Flying dino - display flying dinosaurs
- Water dino - highlight water animals
- Health - show the health of dinosaurs
- Distance - display distance to dinosaurs
- Snaplines - lines up to dinos
- Dino level - display the level of dinosaurs
- Tamed - show tamed dinosaurs or not
- Dino filter - filter dinosaurs by various parameters
World
- Dropped Items - show loot lying on the ground
- Death Loot - show loot from dead players
- Supply Crate - show supply crates
- Storage Box - see storage boxes behind walls
- Turret - display turrets behind walls and obstacles
- BeeHive - show location of hives
- Sleeping bag - display sleeping bags
- Distance - see the distance in meters to the displayed objects
- Snaplines - lines to all things displayed using ESP
Additional
- Render Distance - setting the distance at which certain types of objects will be displayed
- Customization - the ability to choose any color for any of the types of items that the wallhack displays
- Auto-Flak Changer - automatic replacement of broken armor
- No Grass - turn off the display of grass