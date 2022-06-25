How to run cheat for ARK: Survival Evolved

This page provides instructions for launching and activating the cheat for ARK.



How to run cheats for ARK:

After completing the product purchase, you will receive an activation key . Before proceeding with the cheat download and launch, make sure everything is prepared: You need to disable all antivirus programs on your PC, including Windows Defender (real-time protection).

Uninstall FaceIT AC and Riot Vanguard (Valorant's anti-cheat) through "Software Uninstalling". Now, download the cheat loader from this link . Make sure the game is closed. Running the cheat while the game is open is prohibited. Run the previously downloaded file as an administrator. The initial launch may take longer than usual. Once the download is complete, click on the "Activation key" button and enter the key you received after the purchase, then click Activate. Select ARK from the list of available games and click Load. After launching and fully loading the game, wait for a moment. The game's name will appear at the top of the screen, indicating that the hack has been successfully injected. Press the Insert key to show or hide the menu.

Launch software on Epic Games version of ARK:

Key activation and system requirements are similar to the original instructions for Steam. You can see her above. Several other points differ in the process of starting the cheat. Open the loader and wait for the stage where you need to select a game (cheat) to inject. Steam should now be open. And in the Library tab, click "Add Game". Select "Add Third Party Game" and add Epic Games to your Steam library. Launch Epic Games via the steam library. Now open ARK through the Epic Games Launcher. Completely close the Epic Games Launcher. Select ARK in the cheat loader and inject.

Cheats for ARK do not work what to do:

It is necessary to remove FaceIT and Riot Vanguard anti-cheats (Valorant anti-cheat games). They must be removed via "Software Uninstalling", you can't just remove the shortcut or folder with the anti-cheat.

All antiviruses must be disabled, and you must also disable Windows Defender (Real-time Protection). Disabling Windows Defender ( Click here to open )

Our cheat works only on Windows 10 and Windows 11, newer versions of OC are in priority. If you have on your computer old build of Windows 10, then you should upgrade to a newer one (21H2 for example).

In some cases, your computer may has problems in establishing a connection with our server. Try run software with VPN enabled. If everything starts successfully, then in the game it will be possible to turn off the VPN after a successful injection.

If you have any difficulties with activating the key or your subscription suddenly disappeared, then you should contact our technical support and we will try to quickly sort out your situation.