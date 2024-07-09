Arcane Farlight 84 Software (FL84)
Information about cheat
Arcane private cheat for Farlight 84 is a powerful and safe external software, developed for comfortable and effective gameplay. Inside is an advanced aimbot with flexible settings for any style, convenient and customizable Wallhack, as well as the most detailed Loot ESP with filters for any type of items. The cheat is completely StreamProof - it is impossible to see it on streams, screenshots or videos. Thanks to high-quality bypass of anti-cheat, the risk of ban is minimized. Arcane receives regular updates and offers stable work at an affordable price. The menu interface is available in English, Russian and Chinese. Arcane is an excellent choice for Farlight 84 players who value convenience, flexibility and security.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam
Aimbot (Aim)
- Enable Aimbot - turn on aimbot
- Always Active - aim is always active (without pressing a key)
- Prediction - predict the trajectory of the targets
- Target Bots - aim vs bots
- Target Teammates - aim against allies
- Radius (FOV) - the size of the aiming area
- Draw FOV - show the aiming area using a circle
- Smoothness - smoothing of aim movements, the higher the value, the weaker the aim
- Distance - aimbot range
- Bone - selection of body parts for aiming
- Aim Key (First & Second) - select 2 keys to activate aim
Players ESP (WH)
- Players ESP - wallhack for displaying players
- Draw Bots - wh vs bots
- Draw Teammates - wh vs allies
- Distance - distance in meters to ESP targets
- Max Distance - Player ESP range
- Line - WH in the form of lines (snaplines)
- Box 2D - ESP in the form of 2D boxes
- Skeleton - esp in the form of skeletons
- Health Bar - show the amount of HP using an indicator (bar)
- Shield Bar - show the amount of armor using an indicator (bar)
- Nicknames - show players names
Misc (Other Arcane Farlight Features)
- Language (English, Russian, Chinese) - Arcane cheat menu for Farlight 84 is available in 3 languages
- StreamProof - arcane cheat for farlight 84 is completely hidden when recording video, screenshots or streams
- Crosshair - static sight in the middle of the screen and its settings
- Configs - the ability to save and load settings for the Arcane cheat
- Menu Style - settings for changing the appearance of the menu
- FOV Changer - Increase camera field of view
- Spectator List - show the list of spectators
- Custom Colors - select colors for the visual elements of the cheat
- Spoofer - the cheat has a built-in hwid-spoofer to bypass the ban
Loot ESP (Items)
- Trait Cards
- OPT Shield
- JetPack
- Helmet
- Magazine Bag
- Medkit
- Shield Storage
- OPT Growth
- Weapon (With Filters)
- Attachments (With Filters)