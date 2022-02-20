Spoofer for Escape from Tarkov (EFT Spoofer)

Information about cheat

Introducing a new product in our store: HWID Spoofer for Escape from Tarkov. This software will allow you to continue playing your favorite game even after receiving a HWID-ban. Additionally, if you use the spoofer from the beginning, you can avoid getting a hardware ban in case of cheat detection or account ban due to reports. This Spoofer replaces all necessary components to bypass the HWID-ban in EFT and most other games protected by the BE (Battle Eye) anti-cheat, such as Dayz, R6s, and others. The software is made with high quality and works well in combination with all well-known software for EFT, without interfering with their operation. Based on all the above, we recommend using the spoofer for everyone: those who have already received a HWID-ban and those who do not want to receive it.

System Requirements

  • Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11
  • Processor: Intel & AMD
  • Video card: Nvidia & AMD
  • Client: Battlestate Games Launcher, Steam

EFT Spoofer features

  • Bypass HWID-ban in Escape from Tarkov.
  • Prevention of getting a HWID ban in Escape From Tarkov.
  • Bypassing the ban from Battlestate Games Launcher developers
  • Clears all traces after data spoofing
  • Clears logs of BattleEye bans in Windows.
  • Clears Escape From Tarkov (EFT) game logs.

Supported games (besides Tarkov)

  • EFT(Escape from Tarkov)
  • R6S(Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege)
  • DayZ(DayZ StandAlone)
  • SQUAD
  • Arma 2
  • Arma 3
  • The Cycle: Frontier
  • Insurgency Sandstorm
  • Scum
  • Deadside
  • World War 3(WW3)
  • Other games protected by the Anti-Cheat Battle Eye(BE)

Components spoofed by EFT Spoofer

  • Bios serials
  • CPU id
  • Motherboard serials
  • RAM serials
  • Disk (HDD/SSD/NVMe/M2) serials
  • Partition GUIDs
  • Network Adapter MAC addresses
  • PCI devices
  • Windows Product serials