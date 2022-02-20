Private Cheat Aimbot + WH for Rogue Company [Fecurity]
Information about cheat
On this page you can familiarize yourself with the Fecurity cheat for Rogue Company. This software belongs to the premium segment and is made of very high quality. A powerful aimbot with the ability to fine-tune, a stylish ESP with a lot of displayed information, a beautiful and convenient menu, as well as a reliable anti-cheat bypass that will allow you to play without a ban for as long as possible. If you want to enjoy Rogue Company and not worry about bans, then this cheat is your choice. Buy this product for Rogue Company and start dominating with the best aimbot today!
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam, Epic Games
Aimbot for Rogue Company (Legit & Silent)
- Vector Aimbot - a vector aimbot simulates human mouse movements
- Silent Aimbot - shots hit targets within the FOV, but the crosshair does not move
- Magic Bullet - bullets hit targets regardless of obstacles
- Aim At Shoot - auto-activation of the aimbot when shooting
- Visible Only - aim only at visible players
- Enemy Only - targeting only enemies
- Aim Speed - adjusting aim speed horizontally/vertically
- Recoil Compensation - recoil control system(RCS)
- FOV - size of the working area for the aimbot
- Draw FOV - visually show the FOV of the aimbot
- Bone - selecting body parts (hitboxes) for aiming
- Hitbox Priority - priority body part for aiming
Rogue Company WH (Wallhack)
- Player ESP - wh agains players
- Enemy Only - show only enemies
- Visible Check - color visible and invisible targets differently
- Box ESP - wh in the form of boxes
- Box Outline - add. Outlining boxes for clarity
- Health ESP - show players' HP
- Skeleton - wh in the form of skeletons
- Distance - distance to targets
- Name ESP - player nicknames
- Weapon - weapons in the hands of enemies
- Max Distance - limit the range of ESP
Misc Features (Other)
- FOV Changer - increase field of view
- Custom Colors - detailed color settings for WH
- Custom Binds - binding your own keys
- Distance Unit - distance in meters/feet