Rogue Company Multihack: Aim + ESP
Information about cheat
The multi-hack for Rogue Company has performed very well over a long period of time. This cheat works for a long time and stably, and has never been detected by an anti-cheat. The software has all the basic functionality and is great for use both on a regular basis and just to have fun playing for a couple of evenings. The aim was made legit, so you most likely won’t be able to get a ban based on reports. ESP in the cheat is implemented beautifully and works smoothly. If you need inexpensive and reliable software for Rogue Company, then we advise you to pay attention to this multi-hack.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam, Epic Games
Aim for Rogue Company
- Skip Knocked - does not shoot at the knocked down enemies
- Bone - selection of a body part for aimbot
- Fov - aiming radius
- Smooth - more smoothness - less aiming speed
- Draw FOV - shows the FOV aimbot with a circle
- Silent Aim - shoots at targets without aiming
Player ESP for Rogue Company
- 2D Box - highlighting enemies behind walls with boxes
- Skelet - highlighting opponents behind obstacles withskeletons
- Names - shows the nicknames of the characters
- Snaplines - lines from you to opponents, the easiest kind of wallhack
- Eyes Direction - shows the direction of the enemy's gaze
- Health Bar - shows the HP of enemies with a bar
- Glow - outline the silhouettes of enemies
- Team Check - if it is active, then the function only works on enemies'
Loot ESP for Rogue Company
- Enable - turn on loot highlight
- Pistols - shows pistols
- Weapon - show main weapons
- Melee - show melee weapons(knives)
- Grenade - show thrown weapons (grenades)
- Explosive - show explosives
Misc (Exploits and More)
- No Recoil - Disabling weapon recoil when shooting
- No Spread - Disabling spread of bullets when firing
- Fast Reload - Fast weapon reload
- Burst Mode - Shooting with a pistol or sniper rifle in automatic mode
- Unlimited Ammo - endless ammo
- Long Knife - increased knife attack range
- Radar - radar on which enemies will be displayed
- Keys - binds of various keys for cheat