Aimbot + ESP hack for The First Descendant
Information about cheat
We present you a new cheat for the new game: The First Descendant. This software has all the necessary types of hacking for a comfortable game. A powerful aimbot will help you eliminate any enemy, thanks to Player ESP you will see all players, and Loot ESP will help you find the necessary items in any situation. In addition, this product is also equipped with various exploits that will further simplify your gameplay. During the development of the software, much attention was paid to security, so the chance of blocking will be minimal. One of the other advantages of the software, we would like to note its cost, the price is lower than most other analogues. If you are looking for good software for The First Descendant, then our offer should interest you. Good luck!
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam
Aimbot for The First Descendant (TFD Aim)
- Enable Aimbot - enable aimbot
- Visible Check - aimbot works only against visible targets
- FOV - aimbot operating radius
- Draw FOV - show aim radius as a circle around the sight
- Filled FOV - fill the aim radius background with transparent color
- FOV Color - the color of the aim circle
- Lock Target (Aim Lock) - fixing the aim on the first target
- Aim Bone (Hitbox) - body part for aiming
- Max Distance - maximum range for aiming with an aimbot
- Aim Key - the key that when held down will make the aimbot work
Enemies ESP for The First Descendant (WH)
- Mob ESP - show enemies (mobs)
- Enemy Only - wh shows only enemy units
- Box ESP - wallhack in the form of boxes
- Box Style (Corner, 2D Boxes) - select the style of boxes (corners or full boxes)
- Name ESP - show names of ESP targets
- Distance - esp shows the distance to targets
- Max Distance - limit the distance of WH operation
Loot ESP for TFD (Items)
- Items ESP - wallhack showing items
- Snaplines - wh in the form of lines
- Equip (Blue, Purple, Yellow) - show equipment (filter by quality)
- Ammo (General, Impact, Enhanced, High) - ammunition highlighting (filter by type)
- Health Orb - healing spheres
- Mana Orb - spheres for mana restoration
- Kuiper Shard - show shards
- Gold - show gold
- Distance - distance to loot
- Max Distance - setting the operating range of Loot ESP
Misc (Other Features)
- Radar (POS X/Y, Distance) - radar window on top of the game + radar window settings
- Fullbright - high brightness mode, everything is clearly visible in the dark
- Better Graphic - improve game graphics
- Max Mastery - maximum mastery
- Weapon Speed / Reload - Increase the rate of fire and reload speed
- Instant Teleport - instant teleportation
- Teleport Items - teleportation of loot
- SpeedAll + Damage - speedhack + increased damage
- CFG System (Save / Load Config) - config system, loading and saving settings
- Font Settings - font settings for ESP (size)
- Menu Key - select a key to call the reader menu window