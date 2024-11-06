COVCHEG cheat for RUST
Information about cheat
Meet the COVCHEG cheat for the RUST game. This product is perfect for practical and ascetic players. For an affordable price, you get working and safe software, which includes a basic hacking kit for Rust. There is a pretty good vector aimbot, ESP for displaying players with all the necessary settings, as well as Loot ESP for displaying items and resources. In the future, the software will be supplemented with new features as far as possible, everything depends on the ability to add something safely, because the main thing is to maintain the UNDETECTED status. If you are looking for a working product for RUST at an average/affordable price - COVCHEG RUST is perfect for you. We hope that you will not pass by this offer.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam
AIM (AIMBOT)
- Active - enable aimbot in COVCHEG cheat for RUST (vector aim)
- FOV - the size of the target capture area of the aimbot
- Draw FOV - show aiming FOV circle on screen
- Smooth - smoothness of aim movements (higher value - weaker aim)
- Aim Distance - Aimbot's operating range
- Bone Body / Force Head - by default AIM aims at the body, if you set Force Head - at the head
- Remove Sway & Recoil - disable weapon shaking/swaying and recoil when shooting
- Aim Key - key to activate aim (hold)
Player ESP (Wallhack)
- Enable - enable/disable WH to display players in Rust Covcheg
- BOX - wallhack in the form of boxes
- Names - players' nicknames
- Skeleton - wh in the form of skeletons
- Distance - displaying the distance to targets in meters
- Max Distance - limit the range of WH
- Ignore Sleepers - do not show sleeping people
Loot / World ESP
- Item ESP - enable ESP to display items
- Only Collectable - show only those items that can be looted
- Ores (Metal, Sulfur, Stone) - display of ores
- Wood - display of timber reserves
- Stash - show stashes
- Crates (Medical, Food, Tool, Elite) - ability to see the location of cases
- Minicopter - mini helicopter
- Backpack - backpacks
- Max Distance - operating range of Loot ESP