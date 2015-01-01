Mason Overwatch 2 Software (External)
Information about cheat
Mason is a private cheat for Overwatch 2, designed for those who want a simple, affordable, and effective solution. This is a basic external cheat that includes the essential features: ESP (Wallhack) to display enemies and a vector aimbot with smooth aiming assistance. It's an ideal choice for playing heroes with classic shooting mechanics, such as Soldier, Widowmaker, or Cassidy. The interface and settings are minimal, making Mason a great option for beginners. With a low price and stable performance, this cheat stands out as one of the best in its category. Mason is currently Undetected, which means the risk of being banned is extremely low. If you're looking to improve your in-game performance without overpaying — Mason Hack for Overwatch 2 is a reliable tool to give you an edge in every match.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam
Mason Software Features for Overwatch 2
- Wallhack - show the location of players behind walls and other obstacles
- Box ESP - classic WH in the form of boxes
- Team Check - show only enemies, aim also only works against enemies
- Aimbot Vector - vector aimbot simulates human mouse movements to aim at targets
- Aimbot FOV - size of the working area for the aimbot
- Draw FOV - show the area of the aimbot on the screen as a circle
- Speed - speed of aimbot movements during aiming
- Sensitivity - mouse sensitivity, set the same as in the game settings
- Aimbot Key - select a key to activate the aim (hold)
