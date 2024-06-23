Private Software for Off The Grid
Information about cheat
Знакомьтесь - наш первый продукт для игры Off The Grid. Этот продукт хоть и сделан достаточно быстро, но уже включает в себя все основные виды взлома: Aimbot, ESP и некоторые Misc функции. В будущем, если спрос будет достаточным, мы добавим и другие фичи в этот софт. В аимботе имеется базовый набор настроек, его можно использовать для Legit игры. Визуальная часть продукта выполнена стильно: меню и ESP смотрятся просто отлично. Отдельно стоит сказать, что у игры достаточно слабая оптимизация, поэтому советуем поставить минимальные настройки во время использования чита, т.к софт тоже требует определенные ресурсы для своей работы. Если говорить о безопасности, то этому моменту мы уделили достаточно много внимания, поэтому шанс бана должен быть минимальным. Мы ждём ваших отзывов о нашем новом продукте!
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Epic Games Store (EGS)
Aimbot for Off The Grid
- Enable - activate aimbot (aiming assistance when shooting)
- Aimbot Key - select a key to activate the aimbot
- Lock Target - fixing the aim on the target until it is destroyed or until the fire stops
- Hitbox (Bone) - selection of body parts of enemies that the aim will aim at when shooting
- Max Distance - limit the range of the aimbot (in meters)
- FOV - the size of the area in which the aim will select targets
- Draw FOV - show the aim area as a circle around the sight
- Filled FOV - fill the FOV background with a dark background
- Fov Color - color of the FOV circle
- Arrows - arrows around the sight show which sides there are enemies
Players ESP for Off The Grid
- Player ESP - ESP showing players and information about them
- Show Enemies - show all enemies
- Ignore Team - ignore allies (don't show)
- Skeleton ESP - esp in the form of skeletons on top of character models
- Armor - show the amount of armor and ESP targets
- Health - show the amount of health of targets (bar and text)
- Box ESP (Corner, 2D Boxes)
- Snaplines - ESP in the form of lines
- Names - characters' names (nicknames)
- Max Distance - limit the range of the ESP
- Custom Colors - ability to choose colors for ESP
Misc (Other)
- Radar - radar on top of the game window, shows enemies
- Fullbright - high brightness mode, makes the picture as contrasting as possible
- No Spread - disables the spread of bullets when shooting, all shells fly exactly to 1 point
- Damage Multiplier - damage multiplier, increases the damage of your shots
- Crosshair - static crosshair in the middle of the screen
- CFG System - system for saving/loading settings
- Menu Key - the ability to bind your own key to call the software menu
- Font Size - adjust the font size of the ESP