Private Software for Off The Grid

Screenshot Off The Grid Private Software_0
Screenshot Off The Grid Private Software_1
Screenshot Off The Grid Private Software_2
Screenshot Off The Grid Private Software_3
Screenshot Off The Grid Private Software_4
Screenshot Off The Grid Private Software_5
Screenshot Off The Grid Private Software_6

Information about cheat

Знакомьтесь - наш первый продукт для игры Off The Grid. Этот продукт хоть и сделан достаточно быстро, но уже включает в себя все основные виды взлома: Aimbot, ESP и некоторые Misc функции. В будущем, если спрос будет достаточным, мы добавим и другие фичи в этот софт. В аимботе имеется базовый набор настроек, его можно использовать для Legit игры. Визуальная часть продукта выполнена стильно: меню и ESP смотрятся просто отлично. Отдельно стоит сказать, что у игры достаточно слабая оптимизация, поэтому советуем поставить минимальные настройки во время использования чита, т.к софт тоже требует определенные ресурсы для своей работы. Если говорить о безопасности, то этому моменту мы уделили достаточно много внимания, поэтому шанс бана должен быть минимальным. Мы ждём ваших отзывов о нашем новом продукте!

System Requirements

  • Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11
  • Processor: Intel & AMD
  • Video card: Nvidia & AMD
  • Client: Epic Games Store (EGS)

Select a tariff using the slider

Buy Guide

Aimbot for Off The Grid

  • Enable - activate aimbot (aiming assistance when shooting)
  • Aimbot Key - select a key to activate the aimbot
  • Lock Target - fixing the aim on the target until it is destroyed or until the fire stops
  • Hitbox (Bone) - selection of body parts of enemies that the aim will aim at when shooting
  • Max Distance - limit the range of the aimbot (in meters)
  • FOV - the size of the area in which the aim will select targets
  • Draw FOV - show the aim area as a circle around the sight
  • Filled FOV - fill the FOV background with a dark background
  • Fov Color - color of the FOV circle
  • Arrows - arrows around the sight show which sides there are enemies

Players ESP for Off The Grid

  • Player ESP - ESP showing players and information about them
  • Show Enemies - show all enemies
  • Ignore Team - ignore allies (don't show)
  • Skeleton ESP - esp in the form of skeletons on top of character models
  • Armor - show the amount of armor and ESP targets
  • Health - show the amount of health of targets (bar and text)
  • Box ESP (Corner, 2D Boxes)
  • Snaplines - ESP in the form of lines
  • Names - characters' names (nicknames)
  • Max Distance - limit the range of the ESP
  • Custom Colors - ability to choose colors for ESP

Misc (Other)

  • Radar - radar on top of the game window, shows enemies
  • Fullbright - high brightness mode, makes the picture as contrasting as possible
  • No Spread - disables the spread of bullets when shooting, all shells fly exactly to 1 point
  • Damage Multiplier - damage multiplier, increases the damage of your shots
  • Crosshair - static crosshair in the middle of the screen
  • CFG System - system for saving/loading settings
  • Menu Key - the ability to bind your own key to call the software menu
  • Font Size - adjust the font size of the ESP