Crusader Hack for R6S (Aim + ESP for Rainbow)
Information about cheat
Welcome to this page of our store! Meet Crusader for R6S. This time we have a really powerful product for sale that will give you the best emotions after using it. Beautiful menu, smooth and convenient ESP (WH), powerful aimbot. A complete set of hacks for R6S! In addition, Crusader is equipped with a powerful anticheat bypass, which minimizes the risk of detection by the anticheat and allows the software to remain in the "UNDETECTED" status for as long as possible. You can praise Crusader as much as you like, because this cheat turned out to be really worthy and premium, so do not waste time and try it out in action. You will not regret it!
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: UPlay (Ubisoft Connect), Steam, Epic Games
Player ESP for R6S
- Player ESP - esp for rainbow, shows players behind walls
- ESP Box - ESP in the form of boxes
- ESP Line (Up, Center, Bottom) - wh in the form of lines
- Player Distance - distance in meters to enemies
- Skeleton - wallhack in the form of skeletons
- Name - players' nicknames
- Head - select head hitbox separately using ESP
- Health (Bar, Text) - display of players' HP
- Team Check - if you check this box, allies will not be shown (don't check this in arcade)
- Max Distance - limit the range of the wallhack
Aimbot (Aim for R6S)
- Active Aimbot - enable aimbot, aiming assistance when shooting
- Aimbot Keys - ability to set 2 keys to activate the aimbot
- FOV Size - the size of the area within which the aimbot will capture targets
- Draw FOV - show the size of the aimbot's working area as a circle around the sight
- Hitboxes - selection of body parts (bones) that the aimbot will aim at during operation
- Mark Target - visually mark the current target of the aimbot
- Sensitivity - sharpness, smoothness of aimbot movements
- Crosshair - static crosshair in the middle of the screen