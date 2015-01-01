Ancient HWID Spoofer
Ancient HWID Spoofer — a reliable private spoofer of a temporary type (Temp Spoofer) from a well-known developer. The product is specifically designed to bypass hardware bans in popular online games with protection from EAC, BattlEye, and other less robust anti-cheats. The spoofer has already proven its effectiveness, being integrated into several cheats by Ancient, and is now available as a standalone tool. Perfectly suited for games like Rust, Apex Legends, Escape from Tarkov, DayZ, PUBG, and other projects where HWID bans are enforced. It supports compatibility with any external software that does not require a PC reboot to launch. Easy to use, stable, and does not conflict with primary software. If you are looking for a quality Temp Spoofer to protect against HWID bans — Ancient Spoofer will be an excellent solution!
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Easy Anti-Cheat (EAC), BattlEye (BE), Others
Supported Ancient Spoofer games and anti-cheats
- Easy Anti-Cheat (Rust, Apex Legends, Fortnite, DBD, Hunt Showdown, War Thunder)
- Other games protected by EAC anti-cheat (Albion Online, SCUM, etc.)
- Battle Eye Anti-Cheat (PUBG, Dayz, EFT, R6S, Arma, Unturned)
- Other games protected by BE anti-cheat (ARK, Conan Exiles, Insurgency, etc.)
- GTA V (Online, FiveM, RageMP, Majestic, Alt:V)
- Some other games where you can be hardware banned
Spoof List (Spoofed components)
- Storage Drive (Serial numbers of drives)
- RAM (Serial numbers of RAM)
- Monitor (Serial numbers of your monitors)
- S.M.A.R.T
- Network Adapters (Numbers of your network adapters)
- Registry Values (Values in the registry)
- MAC Address (MAC Address of your network card)
- GPU (Information about your graphics card)
- Motherboard
- Other components and data necessary for bypassing bans
