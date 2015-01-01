Phoenix Software for Path of Exile 1 (POE Satano)
Information about cheat
Introducing the new development from Phoenix (Satano) — a private cheat for Path of Exile 1, created for those who want to make the gaming process more convenient, efficient, and safe. This software combines a wide range of automated functions and useful scripts that significantly simplify farming, exploring the Atlas, and boss fights. The functionality is impressive: automatic use of flasks (Auto Heal, Auto Mana, Energy Shield), auto-exit at critical health, as well as numerous flexible settings tailored to individual play styles. For world explorers, there are features like Atlas map reveal and infinite zoom — now you will always see everything happening around you. The cheat is equipped with a configuration system for quick saving and loading of your settings, along with the ability to assign hotkeys to activate specific features. An intuitive menu makes working with the program as comfortable as possible. Security is top-notch — a low ban risk and the inclusion of an HWID spoofer to enhance the protection of your equipment. Phoenix for Path of Exile — a reliable solution designed to make every adventure in the Atlas as productive and comfortable as possible.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2, 25H2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: NVIDIA & AMD
- Client: Steam, POE Launcher
Visuals
- Always Health Bar - always displays the HP bar above enemies
- Map Revealer - reveals the entire map
- Infinity Zoom - allows significant camera zoom out
Scripts
- Auto Health - automatic HP recovery
- Auto Mana - restores the hero's mana
- Auto Energy Shield - restores energy shield level
- Auto ESC - automatically exits the session at critical HP level
- Binds - allows setting keys to enable/disable scripts
- Script Mode - script operation mode (always, on key press)
Other Features of Phoenix POE
- Configs - cheat settings system (save, load, reset)
- Menu Key - key to open Phoenix POE menu 1
- Scale - cheat menu scale settings for Phoenix Path of Exile
- HWID Spoofer - includes an HWID spoofer for additional security
Ty for review 🤗
Leave review
Similar Products
Call of Duty Ancient
- Warzone and Black Ops 6 support
- Stylish and convenient menu with search feature
- Aimbot and WH with a bunch of different settings
Ancient PUBG Hack
- Powerful AIM: Lots of settings, precise shooting
- 2 Radar Types: On Mini Map and on Big Map
- Full StreamProof - Cheat is not visible anywhere!
Mason Arma III
- Powerful Aimbot for Arma 3
- Practical WallHack for enemies and vehicles
- Simple menu, ban protection and HWID Spoofer
EFT Arena Collapse
- Aimbot + ESP with convenient settings
- No Recoil, No Sway and many other exploits (many features)
- EFT and EFT Arena support (2 games - 1 cheat)