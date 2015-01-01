Information about cheat

Introducing the new development from Phoenix (Satano) — a private cheat for Path of Exile 1, created for those who want to make the gaming process more convenient, efficient, and safe. This software combines a wide range of automated functions and useful scripts that significantly simplify farming, exploring the Atlas, and boss fights. The functionality is impressive: automatic use of flasks (Auto Heal, Auto Mana, Energy Shield), auto-exit at critical health, as well as numerous flexible settings tailored to individual play styles. For world explorers, there are features like Atlas map reveal and infinite zoom — now you will always see everything happening around you. The cheat is equipped with a configuration system for quick saving and loading of your settings, along with the ability to assign hotkeys to activate specific features. An intuitive menu makes working with the program as comfortable as possible. Security is top-notch — a low ban risk and the inclusion of an HWID spoofer to enhance the protection of your equipment. Phoenix for Path of Exile — a reliable solution designed to make every adventure in the Atlas as productive and comfortable as possible.