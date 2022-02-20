Undetected Wallhack for PUBG (WH, ESP)
Information about cheat
PUBG Wallhack is a reliable and flexible WH for PUBG with wide visual functionality. This cheat uses the most innovative and modern method of bypassing anti-cheat, ensuring a safe and comfortable game. The software uses only the game engine, so it allows you to ensure a stable game without lags or FPS drops. Our team monitors game updates and updates this product in a timely manner. Taking the top is easier than you think, you just need to use our PUBG ESP :) In addition to WH for players, PUBG ESP can show cars, loot and airdrops. We also have a working spoofer for PUBG. To receive a spoofer, contact us after purchase and we will issue it to you free of charge.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam, Kakao, Epic Games
Players ESP (WH for PUBG)
- Players ESP - gives various information about enemies
- Boxes - highlighting characters behind walls and obstacles using 2D boxes
- Filled - if this option is active, the background of the boxes will be filled with a dark translucent color
- Show Bots - an esp feature that allows you to distinguish bots from players, bot will be signed near the bot boxes
- Distance - shows the distance to other people in meters
- Health - shows the number of hit points other players have
- Health Style - choice of style for displaying the amount of hp(display by bar, text and text + bar is available)
- Weapon - show what weapon the enemies have in their hands
- Skeleton - highlight people by overlaying skeletons on top of their models
- Visible Check - enemies in line of sight and behind walls will be painted in different colors
- Knocked - if this is checked, then wh will work against knocked players
- Snaplines - a kind of wallhack in the form of lines from your model to rival models
- Max Distance - allows you to limit the range of the esp features
- Enemy Only - esp features only work against enemy players
- Kill Num - show number of kills
- Level - show the level of opponents
World ESP (WH for Objects for PUBG)
- Vehicles - show where vehicles are located
- Vehicle Name - shows the name of the vehicle
- Vehicle Distance - shows the distance to cars and other vehicles
- Airdrop - gives information about where the airdrop fell
- Airdrop Distance - distance to airdrop
- Airdrop Items - allows you to see what is inside the airdrop
- Max Distance - you can limit the range of the wallhack for both vehicles and airdrops
Loot ESP (WH for Items for PUBG)
- Dropped Items - this cheat function allows you to see where various loot lies
- Items Distance - shows the distance to the loot
- Armor 1 LVL - show first level armor(body armor, helmets, backpacks)
- Armor 2 LVL - show second level armor(body armor, helmets, backpacks)
- Armor 3 LVL - show third level armor(body armor, helmets, backpacks)
- Blade - melee weapons highlight
- Pistols - gives information about the location of pistols
- Submachine - shows submachine guns
- Shotguns - shows shotguns
- Rifles - gives information about the location of assault rifles
- Snipers - show where sniper weapons are lying around
- Scopes - various sights and optics
- Medicine - large and small first aid kits, bandages, painkillers, energy drinks and adrenaline syringes
- Attachments - all other weapon modifications
- Limit Distance - allows you to limit the range of the wh to the loot
- Grenades
- Loot List
- Corpse
Misc (Extra features of PUBG Wallhack)
- Spectators - show how many players are watching your game
- Crosshair - constantly draw the crosshair exactly in the middle of the screen
- Hotkeys - keybinding to activate wallhack on players, vehicles, airdrop and loot
- Colors - select colors for visible and invisible players, their skeletons, vehicles, airdrop, loot and crosshair in the middle of the screen
- Language - cheat menu for PUBG supports 2 languages: English and Russian
- Combat-Mode - disables all PUBG ESP features except WH for players
- Radar - displaying players on the radar
- HWID-Spoofer