Undetected Wallhack for PUBG (WH, ESP)

Screenshot PUBG WALLHACK (ESP)_0
Screenshot PUBG WALLHACK (ESP)_1
Screenshot PUBG WALLHACK (ESP)_2
Screenshot PUBG WALLHACK (ESP)_3
Screenshot PUBG WALLHACK (ESP)_4
Screenshot PUBG WALLHACK (ESP)_5
Screenshot PUBG WALLHACK (ESP)_6

Information about cheat

PUBG Wallhack is a reliable and flexible WH for PUBG with wide visual functionality. This cheat uses the most innovative and modern method of bypassing anti-cheat, ensuring a safe and comfortable game. The software uses only the game engine, so it allows you to ensure a stable game without lags or FPS drops. Our team monitors game updates and updates this product in a timely manner. Taking the top is easier than you think, you just need to use our PUBG ESP :) In addition to WH for players, PUBG ESP can show cars, loot and airdrops. We also have a working spoofer for PUBG. To receive a spoofer, contact us after purchase and we will issue it to you free of charge.

System Requirements

  • Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11
  • Processor: Intel & AMD
  • Video card: Nvidia & AMD
  • Client: Steam, Kakao, Epic Games

Players ESP (WH for PUBG)

  • Players ESP - gives various information about enemies
  • Boxes - highlighting characters behind walls and obstacles using 2D boxes
  • Filled - if this option is active, the background of the boxes will be filled with a dark translucent color
  • Show Bots - an esp feature that allows you to distinguish bots from players, bot will be signed near the bot boxes
  • Distance - shows the distance to other people in meters
  • Health - shows the number of hit points other players have
  • Health Style - choice of style for displaying the amount of hp(display by bar, text and text + bar is available)
  • Weapon - show what weapon the enemies have in their hands
  • Skeleton - highlight people by overlaying skeletons on top of their models
  • Visible Check - enemies in line of sight and behind walls will be painted in different colors
  • Knocked - if this is checked, then wh will work against knocked players
  • Snaplines - a kind of wallhack in the form of lines from your model to rival models
  • Max Distance - allows you to limit the range of the esp features
  • Enemy Only - esp features only work against enemy players
  • Kill Num - show number of kills
  • Level - show the level of opponents

World ESP (WH for Objects for PUBG)

  • Vehicles - show where vehicles are located
  • Vehicle Name - shows the name of the vehicle
  • Vehicle Distance - shows the distance to cars and other vehicles
  • Airdrop - gives information about where the airdrop fell
  • Airdrop Distance - distance to airdrop
  • Airdrop Items - allows you to see what is inside the airdrop
  • Max Distance - you can limit the range of the wallhack for both vehicles and airdrops

Loot ESP (WH for Items for PUBG)

  • Dropped Items - this cheat function allows you to see where various loot lies
  • Items Distance - shows the distance to the loot
  • Armor 1 LVL - show first level armor(body armor, helmets, backpacks)
  • Armor 2 LVL - show second level armor(body armor, helmets, backpacks)
  • Armor 3 LVL - show third level armor(body armor, helmets, backpacks)
  • Blade - melee weapons highlight
  • Pistols - gives information about the location of pistols
  • Submachine - shows submachine guns
  • Shotguns - shows shotguns
  • Rifles - gives information about the location of assault rifles
  • Snipers - show where sniper weapons are lying around
  • Scopes - various sights and optics
  • Medicine - large and small first aid kits, bandages, painkillers, energy drinks and adrenaline syringes
  • Attachments - all other weapon modifications
  • Limit Distance - allows you to limit the range of the wh to the loot
  • Grenades
  • Loot List
  • Corpse

Misc (Extra features of PUBG Wallhack)

  • Spectators - show how many players are watching your game
  • Crosshair - constantly draw the crosshair exactly in the middle of the screen
  • Hotkeys - keybinding to activate wallhack on players, vehicles, airdrop and loot
  • Colors - select colors for visible and invisible players, their skeletons, vehicles, airdrop, loot and crosshair in the middle of the screen
  • Language - cheat menu for PUBG supports 2 languages: English and Russian
  • Combat-Mode - disables all PUBG ESP features except WH for players
  • Radar - displaying players on the radar
  • HWID-Spoofer